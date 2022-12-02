(TriceEdneyWire.com)—In a speech given in his home state of Kentucky, Senator Mitch McConnell would say: “One of my proudest moments was when I looked Barack Obama in the eye and I said, ‘Mr. President, you will not fill the Supreme Court vacancy.’ ” The eleven members of the Senate Judiciary Committee followed suit by signing a letter saying they had no intention of consenting to any nominee from President Obama. As a result, no proceedings of any kind were held for Obama’s nomination. With so much attention today being given to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, it is easy to forget what happened to Garland in the spring of 2016. With the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, an icon in conservative circles, Merrick Garland was nominated by then-President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. It was considered to be a safe pick. Widely regarded as a moderate, Garland had been praised in the past by many Republicans, including influential senators such as Orrin Hatch of Utah. But even before Obama had named Garland, Senate Majority Leader McConnell declared any appointment by the sitting president to be null and void.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO