Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Georgia runoff Senate vote a new test for Biden
Voters were going to the polls in the southern US state of Georgia on Tuesday to choose between a pastor and a former American football star in a Senate race with high stakes for Joe Biden's presidency. And in yet another sign of how high the stakes are, $400 million has been spent in the campaign, making the Georgia race the most expensive in all of the midterms.
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud – as it happened
Ex-president’s business empire guilty on all counts, including conspiracy and falsifying records
A Georgia House candidate who's repeated Trump's election lies has been accused of illegally voting 9 times
Brian Pritchard — a candidate for a Georgia state seat — allegedly voted multiple times as a convicted felon, according to a local report.
GOP pushes to ditch military COVID-19 vaccine requirement
As Democrats and Republicans spar over this year's annual defense bill, the biggest obstacle is the current COVID-19 vaccine mandate on military service members.
Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again
President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history,…
New Pittsburgh Courier
David Marshall: Generational change without compromising Character
(TriceEdneyWire.com)—In a speech given in his home state of Kentucky, Senator Mitch McConnell would say: “One of my proudest moments was when I looked Barack Obama in the eye and I said, ‘Mr. President, you will not fill the Supreme Court vacancy.’ ” The eleven members of the Senate Judiciary Committee followed suit by signing a letter saying they had no intention of consenting to any nominee from President Obama. As a result, no proceedings of any kind were held for Obama’s nomination. With so much attention today being given to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, it is easy to forget what happened to Garland in the spring of 2016. With the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, an icon in conservative circles, Merrick Garland was nominated by then-President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. It was considered to be a safe pick. Widely regarded as a moderate, Garland had been praised in the past by many Republicans, including influential senators such as Orrin Hatch of Utah. But even before Obama had named Garland, Senate Majority Leader McConnell declared any appointment by the sitting president to be null and void.
New Pittsburgh Courier
J. Pharoah Doss: Is racial neutrality a bizarre concept?
Recently, a Black columnist warned her readers that the Supreme Court was going to strike down affirmative action like it did Roe v. Wade. Students for Fair Admissions, a group that represents 20,000 students, parents, and others, challenged Harvard University’s affirmative action policies for violating the equal protection clause, eroding efforts toward a colorblind society, and discriminating against Asian Americans. SFFA believes that institutions of higher learning can achieve diversity through race-neutral methods.
