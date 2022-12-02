The Canadian pianist Jon Kimura Parker has sent us a eulogy for his mother-in-law Laila Storch, the first woman to play principal oboe in makor American orchestras. Laila Storch Friedmann – oboist, trailblazer, author, baker, linguist, and adored wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend – passed away on December 2, 2022, aged 101, on Orcas Island, Washington. She was surrounded by family and friends, and her favorite cat, Oscar.

1 DAY AGO