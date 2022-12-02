Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Board of Regents votes to fire tenured professor
In its final meeting of the year, the Nebraska Board of Regents met to vote on the termination of a tenured professor, finalize new room and board rates for 2023 through 2026 and revise sponsorship of speakers with student fees, among other items. The Board voted for the termination of...
WOWT
Governor-elect Pillen announces two additional cabinet retentions
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Jim Pillen has announced two more cabinet picks, both of which are retained from Pete Ricketts. Dannette Smith will be retained as the CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She was originally appointed in 2019. “I look forward to working collaboratively with...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announces new school finance reform committee
Neb. — Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced the new school finance reform committee Thursday. This group will look at how to reform and update the state's school aid formula. The Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Act is the current school finance formula for public institutions. Pillen campaigned on...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
Nebraska railroad workers, families frustrated by lack of sick time in bill
Now, striking is illegal and rail workers will have to accept this contract for the next two years.
Millions of stimulus dollars available for Nebraska renters and homeowners
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, Nebraskans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that have millions of dollars available for qualifying individuals.
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule makes stop to visit Benjamin Brahmer
Benjamin Brahmer during a game.Photo by(Mike Schaefer/247Sports) Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was on the road Saturday morning, as he continued his recruiting blitz in the state of Nebraska. The coach posted a photo on Twitter. and this was confirmed by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County flu cases nearly triple as deadlier strain becomes the most common
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska is among a dozen states reporting very high levels of influenza. So far the flu is blamed for two deaths statewide, but medical officials say that number could spike if more safety measures aren’t taken. The most common strain one of the hardest...
Nebraska railroad workers keep fighting for more sick pay
Congress is trying to lock railroad workers into a deal struck in September as the deadline for a massive strike approaches.
1011now.com
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...
beckersasc.com
Physician's license suspended in 2 states after allegedly using drugs on duty
The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of emergency room physician Maman Ali, MD, who allegedly was under the influence of narcotics while treating patients, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 30. In February, Dr. Ali was treating patients at the emergency room at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional...
Woman tells police Joseph ‘pushed me on couch, strangled me’
Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating incident that led to officer shooting 53-year-old man Thursday
GERING, Neb. — The state patrol is investigating an incident that led to an officer shooting a suspect Thursday afternoon in western Nebraska. Around 12:25 p.m., Gering police officers responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm, according to the state patrol. As officers were making contact with...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Christian girls basketball soars past St. Edward
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Christian plays host to St. Edward on Friday night. The Eagles easily handle the Beavers, beating them by almost 50. They win it 56-8. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
