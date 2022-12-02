ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: Board of Regents votes to fire tenured professor

In its final meeting of the year, the Nebraska Board of Regents met to vote on the termination of a tenured professor, finalize new room and board rates for 2023 through 2026 and revise sponsorship of speakers with student fees, among other items. The Board voted for the termination of...
WOWT

Governor-elect Pillen announces two additional cabinet retentions

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Jim Pillen has announced two more cabinet picks, both of which are retained from Pete Ricketts. Dannette Smith will be retained as the CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She was originally appointed in 2019. “I look forward to working collaboratively with...
Kearney Hub

New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant

A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
KETV.com

Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announces new school finance reform committee

Neb. — Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced the new school finance reform committee Thursday. This group will look at how to reform and update the state's school aid formula. The Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Act is the current school finance formula for public institutions. Pillen campaigned on...
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them

Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
agdaily.com

Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion

Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
Jake Wells

Millions of stimulus dollars available for Nebraska renters and homeowners

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, Nebraskans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that have millions of dollars available for qualifying individuals.
1011now.com

Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...
beckersasc.com

Physician's license suspended in 2 states after allegedly using drugs on duty

The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of emergency room physician Maman Ali, MD, who allegedly was under the influence of narcotics while treating patients, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 30. In February, Dr. Ali was treating patients at the emergency room at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional...
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Christian girls basketball soars past St. Edward

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Christian plays host to St. Edward on Friday night. The Eagles easily handle the Beavers, beating them by almost 50. They win it 56-8. Watch the embedded video for highlights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy