Read full article on original website
Related
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?
I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
A Small Maine Island Restaurant Was the Inspiration for the Krusty Krab in ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’
There's a very good chance you've seen an episode or two of the incredibly popular cartoon SpongeBob Squarepants. Even if you haven't, you know what the character looks like, and may even know that SpongeBob works in a restaurant called the Krusty Krab. But even if you know those things,...
Here’s What Streaked Across the Sky in Maine on Sunday
It was a chilly day on Sunday and football was on TV, so chances are most people in Maine were inside staying warm. But if you happened to be outside around 4:45pm Sunday afternoon/evening and were looking up, you may have spotted something that looked out of this world. And that's because it was.
Have You Been to These 17 Maine Restaurants Visited by Vacationing Celebrities?
Let's face it, Mainers have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best food you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign supreme in the...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0