Read full article on original website
Related
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country
Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Where Do You Suppose the Good Old Maine Accent is Disappearing to?
Things have changed since I was a kid. I know that's kind of an obvious statement, but really it's true. When I was young, it seemed everyone older than me had an accent. For instance, at Christmas my family always had Waldorf Salad. But to this day, I have a hard time not calling it "Wald-off" instead. It's drilled into my brain.
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?
I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
Is It Illegal To Drive With Both Feet in Maine?
Let's talk about driving, shall we? I got my permit when I was 15 and then my license, on the second try when I was 16. I have been driving for 21 years and I think I have a pretty good handle on the steering wheel, if you get my meaning.
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…
The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
A Maine TikTok Star Visited ‘Gardens Aglow’ & You Should Too!
You definitely need to put a road trip to Costal Maine Botanical Gardens on your holiday to-do list!. TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis.
There’s Pretty Specific Reasons Why New State Troopers Get Their Own License Plate
I have neighbors who are State Troopers, and they rock!. It's not just nice to have troopers for neighbors because it makes you feel safer. It turns out my neighbors are just awesome folks who are fun to be neighborly with. Occasional bonfires, dogs barking at each other across the yards, and whatever other totally normal neighbor activities you can think of. In other words, they're normal folks doing normal things.
Strange Car in Your Driveway? It Might be Full of Christmas Presents.
I was at home on Wednesday, cooking away in preparation for the next day's festivities when I noticed an odd Jeep I didn't recognize, coming down my driveway. I live out in the sticks a little bit, so when a car pokes in my driveway, it's typically to turn around because they're lost. Not hard to do out that way.
If You Feel Like Moths Are Everywhere Right Now, There’s a Reason.
Sometimes, Mother Nature does really weird stuff. I don't fully understand how the Universe operates. Honestly, no one does. Mother Nature has this tendency to do whatever inspires her in the moment, regardless of how it may affect the rest of the world. Want a 70 degree day in November? No problem! But... it's gotta have 40mph winds with it, so you can't possibly enjoy it.
High Winds Knock Out Power for Thousands of Maine Residents
Maine's power utilities are reporting thousands of residents are still without electricity, after a wind and rain storm that took down trees and branches. It was a wild night, with winds projected to gust over 60 miles per hour along the coast, and up to 50 mph inland. Heavy rain added to the chaos of the night which could have been much worse if it hadn't been so warm.
NPS Proposing An Entrance Fee Increase at Acadia National Park
Entrance fees could be going up at Acadia National Park. Seemingly everything is going up in cost. That could include entrance fees at Acadia National Park. The National Park Service is proposing an increase to entrance fees at Maine's only national park. The proposal suggests an increase by $5 for most entrance fees, and a $15 increase to annual park passes.
Mid-week Storm To Bring Strong Winds + Soaking Rain to Maine
A High Wind Watch has been issued for coastal areas, as a storm brings gusty winds and rain to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Downeast coast, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday evening, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times. Winds will remain strong inland, where the Bangor area could see gusts 40-45 MPH at times.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
One Mainer is Roasted Online for Wanting Coin Buckets Back at Toll Booths
This very thought actually occurred to me this weekend. I was out on the highway this weekend going to and fro, and as I passed my dollar over to the person at one of the toll booths, I wondered what happened to all the coin buckets from back in the day. I grew up in the era of the bucket, and used to take great pleasure in chucking my change into the void, hoping that I counted right.
A Mainer Just Caught A Rare ‘Blue Lobster’
Who needs a boring old red lobster, when you can catch a blue one!. What is the first thing people think of when Maine comes to mind? Usually, it’s either Stephen King or fresh lobster. Earlier this month, a Maine lobsterman caught the elusive and rare blue lobster. What are the odds of this happening? Oh, about 1 in 2 million is all.
A Small Maine Island Restaurant Was the Inspiration for the Krusty Krab in ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’
There's a very good chance you've seen an episode or two of the incredibly popular cartoon SpongeBob Squarepants. Even if you haven't, you know what the character looks like, and may even know that SpongeBob works in a restaurant called the Krusty Krab. But even if you know those things,...
These Might Be the Best Thanksgiving Traditions in Maine. Wrong Answers Only.
Thanksgiving is mostly awesome. Mostly... I often say that Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because there's no real expectation, other than to be fed. There's no presents, so it's just an excuse to sit around, hang with family, and maybe eat and drink a bit more than you normally would. Somewhere in there, it's probably a solid idea to ponder what you're actually thankful for.
Have You Been to These 17 Maine Restaurants Visited by Vacationing Celebrities?
Let's face it, Mainers have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best food you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign supreme in the...
Body Of Missing New Hampshire Hiker Found After Searchers Located Her Tracks
The body of missing New Hampshire hiker, Emily Sotelo, was located Wednesday morning, after a team of search and rescue folks picked up her tracks later Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Facebook page, Sotelo had set out on a solo hike of Franconia Ridge on Mt. Lafayette at some point on the morning of November 20th.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0