ABC: As construction adds jobs, recession is more likely
Construction is on a hiring spree, netting 20,000 jobs in November. Year over year, it recorded a change of 248,000, or 3.3%, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Associated Builders and Contractors. Nonresidential construction employment added 16,300 positions last month, with growth in all three...
5 ways autonomous robots make jobsites more productive — and profitable
Construction firms face two daunting challenges: finding enough qualified workers and increasing productivity. Productivity gains in construction have long lagged behind other industries. Meanwhile, according to one model, the construction industry needed to bring on nearly 650,000 more workers in 2022 than it would typically hire to meet labor demand. Next year will offer little reprieve, as the industry will need to hire 590,000 workers beyond its usual hiring levels, and that’s if construction spending growth slows.
