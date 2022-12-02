ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Man allegedly confessed to slayings of 4 Oklahoma bicyclists, court records show

A man arrested in connection with the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists’ allegedly told a friend that he killed and dismembered them because "they were stealing from him," court documents show. Disturbing details about the Oct. 9 killings were included in unsealed documents after Okmulgee County prosecutors requested that...
okcfox.com

Federal case filed against former Wewoka principal, school district

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Wewoka Middle School principal now faces a federal lawsuit. Cody Barlow was arrested in October on child sex assault charges. Fox 25 spoke with attorney Ross Leonoudakis, who's suing Barlow and the school district. Attorneys in Oklahoma City and Austin, Texas are representing...
KOCO

FBI issues warning to Norman parents after ransomware attack

NORMAN, Okla. — The FBI issued advice for Norman Public Schools parents after new details emerged about a ransomware attack on the district. Norman schools put out a letter Thursday detailing a ransomware attack last month. The district said someone gained access to their systems and could have seen sensitive information.
KRMG

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office issues jury duty scam warning

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning about jury duty. The sheriff’s office reported residents receiving a call from “918-304-6173″ and the person on the line wanting to speak to person about jury duty. When the number is called...
KXII.com

Fatal Atoka shooting under investigation

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A large police presence was near Atoka High School Thursday. The Atoka County Sheriff tells News 12 they are investigating a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A school official told News 12 the incident happened at Infantry Park, which is in front of the high school. Atoka...
KOCO

Organization pays off fallen Oklahoma police officer's home mortgage

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The family of a fallen Midwest City police officer no longer had to worry about their house payment after a national charity organization stepped in to help. Sgt. Frank Rodriguez died last September from COVID-19 complications. He contracted the virus in the line of duty.
blackchronicle.com

Feds to Probe

The Department of Justice will investigate whether the state, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department discriminate against adults with behavioral health disabilities. The department statement said last week it will make a sweeping probe into the state’s mental health system, as well as law enforcement in Oklahoma County. Above is Attorney General Merrick Garland.
KFOR

“Very good news” : Plaintiffs react to ruling that OTA violated Open Meeting Act

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA’s most recent expansion plan was resolved in a Cleveland County courtroom Thursday. Over 200 property owners against the OTA’s plan for a $5 billion, 15-year-long Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project filed a lawsuit in May claiming the agency violated the state’s Open […]
KOCO

Nurse at Norman Regional Hospital writes Christmas book for children

NORMAN, Okla. — She used her recovery time to write a Christmas book for children. "A story about how Jingle the North Pole blacksmith makes shoes for the reindeer, and sometimes they lose them," said author Sharon Davis. Davis said she put pieces of her own life into her...
KXII.com

Ada man taken to hospital after crash in Murray County

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory at 12:07 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew P. Culwell, 40,...
News On 6

2 Women Die After Overnight Crash In Creek County

Two women are dead after an overnight crash along the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Troopers say 29-year-old Sarah Ready was traveling in a 2005 Infiniti G35 with two other passengers when she "made...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations

Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...

