How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
During the Christmas season, it's especially fun to wear something to spread joy or express yourself. Besides an ugly Christmas sweater, you can do that with a tee or sweatshirt. If you are finding it hard to come up with your own words to put on a shirt, let us help you out. We've put together a list of warm, funny and clever Christmas sayings for shirts that you can choose from.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
The holidays are here, which means consumer gift shopping is in full swing. A shopping expert joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss the best deals on items this season.
Some of my absolute favourite movies are centered around the holiday season. You know, the ones that paint a picturesque image of what the holidays should look like — festive decorations, friends gathering around cosy fires, finding love under the mistletoe, bonding with loved ones, and giving gifts that really mean something. Sure, there may be a few bumps in the road (like going home with your live-in girlfriend only to find out that she hasn't come out to her toxic family), but in the end it turns out to be the Best Holiday Ever, complete with a happy ending. Except, in real life, that's not usually how my holidays turn out — and I'm sure yours don't, either.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...
Every year, it seems the holiday season gets here faster and faster, and folks are throwing up those trees and wreaths sooner and sooner. Don’t get me wrong. I love SO much about this time of year. I love the lights, the decorations, the food, the smells, the holiday movies, and the extra time with my husband and kids over break. With all that fun though, comes a lot of expectations and stress-especially if you’re a mom that already feels worn out by the everyday. And if you’re also a mom who has anxiety and/or ADHD, like I do-forget about it!
The holidays are a special time of year, and for many, the prospect of dating around this time can be both exciting and daunting. Although there are many pros to dating around the holidays, there are also some cons to consider. The pros of dating around the holidays are plentiful...
I would if I could pack up my migraine episodes with my swimsuit and summer clothes each year. But migraines, as we know, don’t hang back for the holidays. I remember one of the first times I got a migraine during what was supposed to be a festive celebration. I had to hide out in a back room while my family had a blast down the hall. In fact, I think FOMO (fear of missing out) should be FOMO BOMO (fear of missing out because of migraine overload)! It’s a thing.
Half of Americans said there’s not enough time in the holiday season to do everything they want to do, according to a new poll—but it all puts them in a good mood. The survey asked 2,000 adults about how they spend time during the holiday season and found that 52% try to fit in as many festive activities as possible.
HALF of Americans said there’s not enough time in the holiday season to do everything they want to do, new research has revealed. A survey asked 2,000 U.S. adults about how they spend their time during the holiday season and found that 52 percent try to fit in as many festive activities as possible.
The holiday season may be anything but joyous for grievers. Pay attention to what is in front of you; fully acknowledge the moments of peace or pleasure. Not participating in the celebration is a valid choice. How do we survive the holidays in grief?. It’s a big question. My...
