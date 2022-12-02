ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Parade

40 Clever Christmas Sayings for Shirts To Spread Some Ho-Ho-Holiday Cheer

During the Christmas season, it's especially fun to wear something to spread joy or express yourself. Besides an ugly Christmas sweater, you can do that with a tee or sweatshirt. If you are finding it hard to come up with your own words to put on a shirt, let us help you out. We've put together a list of warm, funny and clever Christmas sayings for shirts that you can choose from.
Tracey Folly

Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
Refinery29

Don’t Fall For The Holiday Happiness Trap

Some of my absolute favourite movies are centered around the holiday season. You know, the ones that paint a picturesque image of what the holidays should look like — festive decorations, friends gathering around cosy fires, finding love under the mistletoe, bonding with loved ones, and giving gifts that really mean something. Sure, there may be a few bumps in the road (like going home with your live-in girlfriend only to find out that she hasn't come out to her toxic family), but in the end it turns out to be the Best Holiday Ever, complete with a happy ending. Except, in real life, that's not usually how my holidays turn out — and I'm sure yours don't, either.
Tracey Folly

I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...
momcollective.com

Taking It Easy This Holiday Season: A Break From The Hoopla

Every year, it seems the holiday season gets here faster and faster, and folks are throwing up those trees and wreaths sooner and sooner. Don’t get me wrong. I love SO much about this time of year. I love the lights, the decorations, the food, the smells, the holiday movies, and the extra time with my husband and kids over break. With all that fun though, comes a lot of expectations and stress-especially if you’re a mom that already feels worn out by the everyday. And if you’re also a mom who has anxiety and/or ADHD, like I do-forget about it!
iheart.com

Pros and Cons of dating around the holidays!

The holidays are a special time of year, and for many, the prospect of dating around this time can be both exciting and daunting. Although there are many pros to dating around the holidays, there are also some cons to consider. The pros of dating around the holidays are plentiful...
WebMD

Have Yourself a Merry Little Migraine

I would if I could pack up my migraine episodes with my swimsuit and summer clothes each year. But migraines, as we know, don’t hang back for the holidays. I remember one of the first times I got a migraine during what was supposed to be a festive celebration. I had to hide out in a back room while my family had a blast down the hall. In fact, I think FOMO (fear of missing out) should be FOMO BOMO (fear of missing out because of migraine overload)! It’s a thing.
psychologytoday.com

Getting Through the Holidays in Grief

The holiday season may be anything but joyous for grievers. Pay attention to what is in front of you; fully acknowledge the moments of peace or pleasure. Not participating in the celebration is a valid choice. How do we survive the holidays in grief?. It’s a big question. My...

