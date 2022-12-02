Read full article on original website
A First Amendment for Everyone
Over the past century the First Amendment's protection of "the freedom of speech" has been interpreted to shield the reprehensible — White Supremacists and homophobes—as well as the admirable — the Black Civil Rights movement and the gay-rights cause. This jurisprudence reflects an American commitment to its own brand of classical liberalism in matters of conscience and expression.
Also on Religious Freedom and Abortion
From Judge Frank Easterbrook's opinion Monday in Doe v. Rokita, joined by Judge Michael Brennan and Michael Scudder:. Indiana requires abortion providers to dispose of fetal remains by either burial or cremation. This mandate applies only to providers; women may choose to take custody of the remains and dispose of them as they please. The Supreme Court sustained this regimen against a contention that it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, Inc. (2019). Nonetheless, in this suit the district court held that it violates the First Amendment (applied to the states by the Fourteenth) and enjoined its operation….
Article I, Article II, and Article III in United States v. Texas
I have now had a chance to review the transcript in United States v. Texas. On its face, this case concerns fairly technical debates about how to interpret the word "shall" in federal immigration law, and whether the APA permits the remedy of a national vacatur. But lurking under the surface are profound issues that implicate Congress's Article I powers, the President's Article II powers, and the Article III jurisdiction of the federal judiciary. I will take these topics in reverse order.
Vacatur and United States v. Texas
Yesterday the Supreme Court heard argument in United States v. Texas. This case brings together standing, merits, and remedial issues of unusual complexity. Here are a few points of commentary on the vacatur question, about which there was a range of views on the Court, to put it mildly. One...
Kansas Judge Blocks Law Banning Telemedicine Prescriptions for Medication Abortions
Last Wednesday, a district court judge in Kansas temporarily blocked a law that banned doctors in the state from prescribing abortion pills to patients using telemedicine. While the ruling is likely to be appealed, pro-choice advocates see the decision as a step forward in increasing access to abortion in a state where many women may live hours from the nearest clinic and where many abortion providers are inundated with out-of-state patients.
Puerto Rico Inches Toward Self-Determination
Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D–Ariz.), chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, was pissed. The prominent progressive had just left a July 26 committee meeting on the Puerto Rico Status Act, a legislative compromise negotiated by the territory's nonvoting House member, Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón of the New Progressive Party (PNP). The bill would allow Puerto Rico to conduct a binding referendum on the island's status.
Supreme Court to Hear Student Loan Forgiveness Case
Today the Supreme Court issued an order in Biden v. Nebraska, ensuring that the Supreme Court will hear at least one of the legal challenges to the BIden Administration's student loan forgiveness policy. The order reads:. Consideration of the application to vacate injunction presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him...
Biden's Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan Just Faced Its Third Major Setback in a Month
President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower just faced yet another major setback. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court denied the Biden administration's request to place a hold on a Texas federal judge's ruling that blocked the implementation of the student loan forgiveness plan. This most recent rejection of Biden's loan forgiveness plan is the third major setback for the program in recent weeks. While the Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to issue a final ruling on the policy, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Biden administration's plan to enact sweeping student loan forgiveness is in grave danger.
Some Arizona Republicans Are Refusing To Certify an Election. Is Congress Paying Attention?
Republican officials in one Arizona county are trying to defy state law by refusing to certify the results of last month's election. More than 2,500 miles away, Congress should take notice. What's happening right now in Cochise County, a deep red corner of Arizona, is highly unlikely to affect the...
Vacatur and the Catron Principle
As Sam notes below, one notable feature of the vacatur arguments in US v. Texas was the strong resistance of former D.C. Circuit judges, arguing from their personal experience. Here's Chief Justice Roberts:. I mean, this is a long—that's what the D.C. Circuit and other courts of appeals have been...
The Solicitor General Says It Is Not "Ever Too Late" to Get A Statute Right
Today's oral argument in United States v. Texas featured an interesting exchange between Chief Justice John Roberts and Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on whether the Adminsitrative Procedure Act allows courts to vacate agency decisions. From the transcript:. GENERAL PRELOGAR: . . . our argument is that if you actually drill...
Urine Isn't a "Noxious or Filthy Substance for Purposes of 1851 Massachusetts Vandalism Law"
In Commonwealth v. Narvaez, decided Tuesday by the Massachusetts high court, the defendant had allegedly deliberately "urinated on the floor both inside and outside of [his jail] cell":. Based on the location of the toilet in the cell, the officer stated that "it [was] apparent that [the defendant] purposely urinated...
From Kansas S. Ct. Justice, About Univ. of Kansas Law School's Response to a Federalist Society Event
… I write to let you know that … I will not be renewing my teaching relationship with KU Law next fall…. It has been a joy and privilege to teach some of the best students at KU Law over the past six years. During those years my students have arrived with a diversity of backgrounds, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, religious persuasions, and political persuasions. Yet this has never impeded us from taking up—together—the exciting task of becoming lawyers.
Is Florida Giving Up Its Fight Against 'Woke' Disney?
Less than eight months after Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a public feud with Disney, Florida's state government is reportedly backing down from its confrontation with the House of Mouse. State lawmakers are preparing to reverse legislation passed in April that would have stripped Disney of its special tax status and...
