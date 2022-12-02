Read full article on original website
Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban
Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
Alabama didn't make the College Football Playoff and everyone laughed at Nick Saban
The College Football Playoff field is set and there is one big name missing from the four teams and it wasn’t really a surprise to anyone going into Sunday’s announcement – Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban tried really hard over the last 24 hours to...
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Dabo Swinney makes extremely strong statement about the Tennessee Vols ahead of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30. On Sunday afternoon, Dabo Swinney spoke with reporters on a conference call and he handed Tennessee the biggest compliment that a team can receive. Swinney said during the media opportunity that Tennessee...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win
Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday. After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year. "Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]....
Vols assistant no longer a candidate for one open job, but he could still leave for another program
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is a name that was picking up some steam this week in the Cincinnati Bearcats’ search to replace Luke Fickell. Football Scoop’s John Brice indicated this weekend, however, that Golesh is no longer in the mix at Cincinnati. But that doesn’t mean...
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens
The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama's playoff hopes stay alive
For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game. USC entered...
College Football Fans Are Upset With SEC School For Reportedly Refusing To Play Its Rival
Kansas and Missouri haven't played in its rivalry game, the Border War, since 2011. Now, with one request from Missouri, the two teams won't play in 2022, either. With both teams at 6-6, there was an opportunity to meet in the Liberty Bowl in December, but Missouri doesn't want to play ...
Alabama, Tennessee's updated chances for CFP appearance after USC's loss
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13. The Vols await its bowl destination. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
Deion Sanders tells Colorado players to hit portal: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis’
Deion Sanders told Colorado players to hit the portal because he was bringing his own guys. “We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my own luggage with me,” Sanders told the Buffaloes in a meeting with players released on social media Sunday. “And it’s Louis, OK?”
Report: Longhorns ex-foe Missouri refuses bowl game with Kansas
The Missouri Tigers want no part of playing the Kansas Jayhawks. We’re talking about football, not basketball. A report surfaced from Action Network that brings to light Missouri’s desire to avoid a rematch in the Border War with Kansas. The refusal to face the Jayhawks is a peculiar one, but on brand for the Tigers since departing for the SEC.
What they’re saying nationally about Alabama playoff shot
It’s pretty much in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s hands now. But that won’t stop the conversation as the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in last week’s playoff ranking lost conference championship games. Alabama, left for dead in early November, saw domino after domino...
No. 5 Alabama to Play No. 9 Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
The two programs will meet for the first time ever as the Crimson Tide takes on the Big 12 champion.
Dan Mullen discusses Hugh Freeze’s ‘baggage’
ESPN’s Dan Mullen is very familiar with new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze. The pair use to face each other when Mullen was at Mississippi State and Freeze was at Ole Miss. Mullen weighed in on the plus and minuses of Auburn hiring Freeze as their head coach. While Mullen seems to think it was a good fit overall, there are still questions lingering about Freeze’s character.
Kirk Herbstreit gives his final top 4 before the College Football Playoff’s final rankings
It was a wild championship weekend, with the current top two teams, Georgia and Michigan, winning their games but No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC both lost their conference title tilts. It was a very interesting conversation throughout the weekend, especially surrounding Ohio State and their chances to make the final four of the College Football Playoff.
CFP chair explains why Ohio State made playoff over Alabama
The talking points centered on losses but it appears like the College Football Playoff selection committee looked more at wins when making the most debated call. Ohio State ultimately got the No. 4 spot for which Nick Saban lobbied in television interviews Saturday night. His case had a few prongs, among them the timing and margin of losses. Alabama went down on the final play of two games while Ohio State took a 45-23 loss to Michigan on the final Saturday of the regular season.
