Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
FanSided

Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens

The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Longhorns ex-foe Missouri refuses bowl game with Kansas

The Missouri Tigers want no part of playing the Kansas Jayhawks. We’re talking about football, not basketball. A report surfaced from Action Network that brings to light Missouri’s desire to avoid a rematch in the Border War with Kansas. The refusal to face the Jayhawks is a peculiar one, but on brand for the Tigers since departing for the SEC.
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally about Alabama playoff shot

It’s pretty much in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s hands now. But that won’t stop the conversation as the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in last week’s playoff ranking lost conference championship games. Alabama, left for dead in early November, saw domino after domino...
thecomeback.com

Dan Mullen discusses Hugh Freeze’s ‘baggage’

ESPN’s Dan Mullen is very familiar with new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze. The pair use to face each other when Mullen was at Mississippi State and Freeze was at Ole Miss. Mullen weighed in on the plus and minuses of Auburn hiring Freeze as their head coach. While Mullen seems to think it was a good fit overall, there are still questions lingering about Freeze’s character.
AL.com

CFP chair explains why Ohio State made playoff over Alabama

The talking points centered on losses but it appears like the College Football Playoff selection committee looked more at wins when making the most debated call. Ohio State ultimately got the No. 4 spot for which Nick Saban lobbied in television interviews Saturday night. His case had a few prongs, among them the timing and margin of losses. Alabama went down on the final play of two games while Ohio State took a 45-23 loss to Michigan on the final Saturday of the regular season.
AL.com

AL.com

