Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
Engadget
The best iPads for 2022: How to pick the best Apple tablet for you
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple’s iPad lineup...
pocketnow.com
Save up to 20% on these Samsung Galaxy S series and foldable devices
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you been on the market for a new smartphone, waiting for a deal to come through that lets you save your hard-earned money on the latest smartphones? Well, we have your back. Samsung has discounted most of its flagship devices on Amazon, letting you save as much as 20% on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. There are even more deals on the standard Galaxy S22, and some on the highest-end, Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship.
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
pocketnow.com
M2 iPad Pro (2022) vs. iPad Air 5 (2022): Which one should you buy?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Verdict: M2 iPad Pro (2022) vs. iPad Air 5 (2022) The line between the 11-inch iPad Pro and the iPad Air series had become quite blurry...
Stuff some camper's stockings with Yeti tumblers—on sale this Cyber Monday week
Yeti makes the best rugged tumblers, and this Cyber Monday week they're on sale. Get the Rambler 20 oz from $24.50 and get the Wine Tumbler from $17.50.
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
pocketnow.com
Save up to $100 on the latest Apple iPad Air, iPad 10th Gen, and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In case you missed out on the latest Apple iPad Air during the Black Friday sale, it's not too late. Amazon is offering major discounts on both the 2022 iPad Air and the latest 10th Gen entry-level iPad, bringing them back to Black Friday prices. Introduced at the price of $599, the 64GB variant of the M1 iPad Air is now available for $499. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $649, down from $749.
ZDNet
Best Buy is offering $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, an all-time low
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend has only just begun, but there are great deals already across various retailers. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop. Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C flash drive up to 43% off on Amazon
Featuring a ridged case that sports a keyring loop, the Kingston DataTraveler Max is a USB-C flash drive with up to 1,000 MB/s read and 900 MB/s write speeds. The 512 GB version gets a 43% discount while its 1 TB sibling is 38% off, so their price tags now read US$59.99 and US$111.76, respectively.
Mic
These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever
Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
iPhones will get a substantial power upgrade after 2024
Apple chip manufacturer will kick off with 4nm chips when their new factory opens
Walmart Deals for Days: The best deals at Walmart you can shop during Cyber Monday
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention Walmart shoppers: There are still a ton of great Black Friday deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale...
Apple Insider
Amazon's best Apple deals: $799 MacBook Air, $299 iPad, Apple Watch Ultra sale, $400 off MacBook Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's Epic Deals Event continues this weekend, with Apple devices in nearly every category on sale at up to $400 off. The Apple markdowns can be found on numerous Apple product lines, from AirPods...
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
Get the #1 Selling Comfy Flat on Amazon for Up to 50% Off!
Finding the best flats can be tough. Some of them come without much support, while others are a little too tight in the toes. But when you find the most comfortable flat you can, it's a total game-changer. And Amazon buyers have scoped out one of the comfiest shoes you can find on the site right now. Here's some more good news: they're on sale now!
Comments / 0