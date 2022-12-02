ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Country 96.5

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Adele Shares Passionate Kiss With Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Concert As He Remains 'By Her Side' During Las Vegas Residency

Go easy on us, Adele!The famed singer shared a heartwarming moment with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, on the opening night of Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.As Adele belted out her hit song "When We Were Young" on Friday, November 19, the 34-year-old strolled through the crowd and paused in front of Paul for an intimate display of affection.ADELE ALLEGEDLY THROWS 'HISSY FIT' OVER CAESARS PALACE ACCOMMODATIONS, OPTS TO STAY AT THE WYNN AMID VEGAS RESIDENCYAs seen in a viral TikTok video, the sports agent reached his hand out to grab his girlfriend's, who then leaned...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed

Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates

It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
NME

The B-52s announce farewell 2023 Las Vegas residency

The B-52s have announced a 10-date residency in Las Vegas next year. The US new wave band will kick off their shows at The Venetian Theatre inside Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort on May 5, 2023. After that, the following dates are: May 6, May 10, May 12, May 13, August 25, August 26, August 30, September 2 and September 3.
talentrecap.com

Donny Osmond Talks About Extended Las Vegas Residency, Teases Rap Song

The Masked Singer star Donny Osmond has recently opened about the extension of his solo residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also gave a sneak peek of his rap song, which he calls Donny rap-ography. Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas Residency is Extended. Even at the age of 64, Donny...
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT

Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Her Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
American Songwriter

Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas Residency Continues into 2024

Garth Brooks is extending his new Las Vegas residency into 2024 due to overwhelming demand. After the previously announced 2023 dates for Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace sold out, Brooks has added a slew of new shows to the calendar in 2024. The new dates will be announced in May 2023, around the time the residency opens. Brooks will perform shows in June, July, November, and December 2023.
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single

Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
8 News Now

Front Row Access: Holiday Meets Horror

Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this week’s Front Row Access, “Violent Night”, starring David Harbour, combines action, violence and a little holiday cheer. When an elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, Santa (Harbour) will show why this Nick is no saint. See it in theaters now.Plus trailer drops for “That 90s Show,” […]
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy