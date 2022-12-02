While Kentucky Football awaits its postseason fate, some of the players are using their free time away from the field to bring holiday cheer to families in need. This upcoming Sunday, the Cats Holiday Toy Drive will hold its final donation event outside Kroger Field in Lexington. If you’re interested in participating, the team asks for toys and books for the children of Eastern Kentucky who were impacted by the devastating flooding in their area. Kentucky players and other generous volunteers will be stationed in the Blue Lot from 12 to 4 PM to take your donations for delivery to the children. You’ll find the toy drive set up outside Gate 12 — that’s the corner closest to the team’s facility, practice fields, and the statue honoring Nate Northington, Greg Page, Wilbur Hackett and Houston Hogg.

2 DAYS AGO