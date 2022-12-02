Read full article on original website
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
Cannabis business adds St. Louis-area dispensary, prepares for increased demand
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Proper Cannabis recently completed construction on its fourth St. Louis-area dispensary, the latest move in the company’s preparation for adult-use recreational cannabis sales that includes expanding to the other side of Missouri. Last month, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment allowing adults 21...
Festive food, drinks to try this holiday season in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — It’s officially the holiday season in St. Louis, and area restaurants and breweries are showing their holiday spirit with festive food and drinks. 5 On Your Side has made a list of local businesses with winter menu items. Try these seasonal offerings before they're gone.
Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill
Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
8 gifts ideas that do the most for your holiday host
It's an age-old adage that rings true: Never go to someone's house emptyhanded. This year, instead of bringing a standard bottle of wine, get creative and bring one of these locally made products. Ozark Forest Mushrooms’ Truffle Salt. Local purveyor Ozark Forest Mushrooms makes their own truffle salt for...
East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
Missouri’s most expensive fraud: Martin Sigillito
Martin T. Sigillito was an Anglican bishop and a lawyer. He was also imprisoned for 40 years for his Ponzi scheme.
St. Louis Standards: Diana’s Is the City’s Definitive Mexican Bakery
For 15 years, Ana and Refugio Vazquez have delighted with sweets and breads baked with love
St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
Thursday: Best books of 2022, chosen by St. Louis librarians
This conversationwill be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. It’s December: What better time to cozy up and open a great new book? Or, perhaps you’re looking for the perfect book to give as a gift this holiday season.
East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
Cancer patient gets last wish to see new 'Black Panther' movie
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — At Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, they put some good in saying goodbye. On a recent Friday, a van full of care packages arrived at Evelyn's. Evelyn's House is an 18,000-square-foot ranch-style house in Creve Coeur owned and operated by BJC Hospice. Evelyn's House offers hospice care to terminally ill patients of all ages, according to the BJC Hospice website.
