Over the past year and a half, nearly two dozen works allegedly looted from Turkey and Italy have been returned to their countries of origin from the collection of philanthropist Shelby White, who also sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Newspaper reports. An investigation into White’s extensive collection is ongoing. White and her late husband Leon Levy donated $20 million to the Met to finance the the museum’s expanded wing of Greek and Roman art, and in 2008, White’s collection was previously investigated and 10 Greek and Etruscan objects in her collection were returned to Italy. Read it at The Art Newspaper

3 DAYS AGO