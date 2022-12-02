Read full article on original website
The French Baguette Is Now Under Cultural Protection By The U.N.
When you think of French cuisine, you may think of rich buttery sauces, posh pastries, and elegant meals. Or perhaps you think of a warm, freshly baked baguette. There's just something about biting into the delightfully crisp crust to get to that soft fluffy center. And now, the art of making a quality baguette has attained special status alongside other globally recognized cultural arts and traditions.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
Previously Unattributed Paintings at the Uffizi are by Jona Ostiglio, a 17th Century Jewish Artist Saved from Historical Obscurity
Several previously unattributed paintings in the collection of the Uffizi Galleries and in Rome’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have now been attributed to Jona Ostiglio, a Jewish painter from 17th Century Florence who has been unknown for centuries aside from a few mentions in the historical record. The move, which places Ostiglio alongside famed Italian painters like Caravaggio, was the result of extensive research by Piergabriele Mancuso, the director of the Jewish Studies program of the Medici Archive Project. Mancuso, who has been researching Florence’s Jewish ghetto for an exhibition set to open next year, presented his findings on Ostiglio at the...
Nearly Two Dozen Looted Artifacts Seized From Major Met Donor’s Art Collection
Over the past year and a half, nearly two dozen works allegedly looted from Turkey and Italy have been returned to their countries of origin from the collection of philanthropist Shelby White, who also sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Newspaper reports. An investigation into White’s extensive collection is ongoing. White and her late husband Leon Levy donated $20 million to the Met to finance the the museum’s expanded wing of Greek and Roman art, and in 2008, White’s collection was previously investigated and 10 Greek and Etruscan objects in her collection were returned to Italy. Read it at The Art Newspaper
tripatini.com
The Jewels of Provence, France: History, Food, Wine and People
Some places are more than a destination, and topping that list is Provence. This Maryland-size region, nestled in France's southeastern corner, immediately immerses visitors in a setting and lifestyle that cajole and captivate. And while the glitzy French Riviera has many advocates, my wife Fyllis and I limited our recent stay to what we what we call the “real” Provence.
BTS Leader RM Honored by South Korean Agency for Helping Preserve Korean Cultural Artifacts
RM, the leader of the pop group BTS, was recognized by a South Korean agency for his overseas efforts to help preserve and restore Korean cultural artifacts. The 28-year-old singer, who released his solo album Indigo on Friday, received a plaque of appreciation from the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA). RM, whose real name is Nam-joon, shared the news on Instagram with a short “Thank You” note. According to the Korea Times, the plaque’s engraving says, “You have contributed to preserving and promoting Korean cultural artifacts outside the country with great affection for our cultural heritage and history. You are being honored...
Vox
World leaders have 2 weeks to agree on a plan to save nature
One of the most important events for life on Earth, ever, is about to begin. This week and next, delegates from more than 190 countries will come together in Montreal, Canada, for a conference known as COP15, or the UN Biodiversity Conference, to hash out a plan to halt the decline of ecosystems, wildlife, and the life-supporting services they provide.
hypebeast.com
Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome
At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
wanderwisdom.com
Life as an American Expat in India
An avid traveler with a life-long passion for the richness that various cultures can bring to our lives, Kitty is currently exploring India. Fiery curries, pungent garlic naan, and crispy samosas filled with a spicy vegetable medley . . . Indian food is one of the world’s premier cuisines, but I didn’t much care for it.
amazingarchitecture.com
Rooted Home in Tel Aviv, Israel by Jacobs-Yaniv Architects
Jacobs-Yaniv Architects: Rooted Home is a 2 story apartment for a family of 6. A root evolves under ground, and functions as an anchor. Roots are the organs of a plant that are modified to provide anchorage for the plant and take in water and nutrients into the plant body, which allows plants to grow taller and faster.
wdfxfox34.com
Be Careful With That Brazilian Translation to English
Originally Posted On: https://www.brazilcounsel.com/blog/be-careful-with-that-brazilian-translation-to-english. International business transactions rely heavily on translations. After all, what’s the alternative when the parties don’t speak the same language? In the case of a Brazilian translation to English, just make sure you can trust the accuracy. While translations are useful and, arguably, necessary,...
Poland seeks restitution of 'stolen' Kandinsky painting sold at German auction for $400K
Poland's Ministry of Culture and Natural Heritage said it will take legal action and seek restitution after a Wassily Kandinsky painting allegedly stolen from the National Museum in Warsaw was sold at a German auction.
