Paul nears return for Suns, could play Wednesday vs. Celtics

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul is nearing his return after missing a month with a sore right heel. The 12-time All-Star could return as early as Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old was listed as questionable for the game but did some work during the team's morning shootaround.
Mitchell upstages LeBron at home, Cavs down Lakers 116-102

CLEVELAND (AP) — As a kid growing up in New York, Donovan Mitchell idolized LeBron James. On Tuesday night, he upstaged him. Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points and Jarrett Allen returned from injury to add 24, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in James' only visit home this season.
