Kosair Charities hosts a holiday party for kids and their families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kosair Charities brought the Christmas cheer to kids in need Sunday afternoon. Volunteers wrapped around 2,000 presents for hundreds of kids to unwrap at their yearly Kosair Kids Holiday Party. There were also some clowns and even a visit by Saint Nick himself. Kosair Charities says...
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
Honor Flight Bluegrass collecting Christmas cards for veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking to spread the holiday cheer to Kentuckiana veterans. The organization said it is looking to collect Christmas cards for around 2,000 veterans, and is hoping to get as many cards as possible to share. Last year, Honor Flight Bluegrass served over...
Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville charity organizations are finding ways to feed people’s hearts and stomachs while shedding the light on issues plaguing neighborhoods. Feed Louisville started three years ago in response of community needs during the pandemic. The organization provides 700 meals each day for those in need.
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
Bullitt Central Students make final push for its first Farm-to-table dinner fundraiser
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School is preparing for its first Farm to Table dinner. BCHS Agriculture teachers Tiphanie Peake and Justin Peake came up with the idea and pitched it to the students, who welcomed the idea. The high schoolers used the greenhouse at the school...
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. ‘Have to wait and see’: David James plans ahead while looking back as Metro Council president. Updated: 9...
UofL's 'Free Store' offers clothing, essentials to the campus community amid high inflation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — College campuses across the country have long operated food pantries to serve students, but one Kentucky university taking things the extra mile with a “Free Store” for the entire campus community. What You Need To Know. The University of Louisville Free Store has operated...
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
Norton Commons offering deals at Holiday Open House
One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives. The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges. ‘Have...
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season instead of looking for gifts, some people living in the Yorktown Apartments may be looking for a new home. Louisville Collegiate School owns the property and has given them until January 31 to move out so the building can be torn down and turned into a parking lot.
'I believe it's going to save lives': Louisville city leaders allocate millions for new birthing center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville city leaders have devoted millions of dollars to a brand new birthing center in Louisville. It’s a plan one of those leaders is very excited about. Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler (D-Dist. 14) said Mary & Elizabeth hospital stopped birthing babies in 1974. There...
Kentucky porch pirates could face felony charges this holiday season
Sen. Yates said he sponsored the bill because the problem had gotten so bad, there were reports of organized crime rings stealing packages.
Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is ready for an even bigger holiday celebration this year. The annual Bardstown Road Aglow will go even later this time around, running from noon to 10:00 p.m. Stores, bars, and restaurants up and down the road will have special deals. You can even...
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the family members involved in the murder-suicide in the Valley Station neighborhood has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mary Stanton, 49, Adrianna Stanton, 17, Brianna Stanton, 11, and Gary Stanton, 60, were the four victims in this incident.
‘Have to wait and see’: David James plans ahead while looking back as Metro Council president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pandemic, social unrest and an economic crisis made David James’ time as Louisville Metro Council president challenging, to say the least. “If you would’ve told me that all those things were going to happen at the same time,” James said, “I would’ve said, ‘No, that can’t happen.’ But it did.”
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
