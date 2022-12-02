November 2022 was one of the driest Novembers in over 30 years for Argentina and Brazil. Dry conditions worsened the drought situation as some farmers opted to delay planting in hopes of wetter days ahead. Temperatures were variable across South America with the major growing regions across Brazil trending the coldest in over 30 years, according to WeatherTrends360. However, November 2022 was the 5th warmest November in over 30 years for the major production regions of Argentina.

