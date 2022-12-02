Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 3-month low, soybeans rise on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Monday after dropping to a three-month low in the last session and soybeans rose for a second session with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China triggering a broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets. "Demand, especially for soybeans, is likely to...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition
Slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition pressure wheat. Corn also down on weak demand, soybeans rise after selloff. (Adds settled U.S. prices) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat extended losses on Friday to a fresh three-month low as modest weekly U.S. exports kept traders' focus on competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's November wheat exports down 20.2% mth/mth -traders
KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, the UGA Ukrainian grain traders union said on Monday. Ukraine is among the world largest wheat growers and exporters but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian...
Agriculture Online
India's wheat planting rises amid higher domestic prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 21.2 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 6% from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, as record high prices and higher soil moisture levels have encouraged planting. Farmers have also...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
Agriculture Online
Pakistan approves 450,000 T wheat import from Russia
ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan has approved the import of 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia for February to March 2023, the finance ministry said on Monday. The ministry approved the offer from Russian state firm Prodintorg at $372 per tonne, the statement said. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad Writing by Tanvi Mehta Editing by David Goodman)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 18.1 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 18.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.6% from the 25.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The volume included more than 6.9 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
One of the warmest and driest starts to December in 30 years for Argentina
November 2022 was one of the driest Novembers in over 30 years for Argentina and Brazil. Dry conditions worsened the drought situation as some farmers opted to delay planting in hopes of wetter days ahead. Temperatures were variable across South America with the major growing regions across Brazil trending the coldest in over 30 years, according to WeatherTrends360. However, November 2022 was the 5th warmest November in over 30 years for the major production regions of Argentina.
Agriculture Online
Australia forecasts record wheat crop despite floods
SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia is expected to produce a bumper year of crops including record wheat production in the current financial year, the government said on Tuesday, despite the impact of widespread flooding in the the country's eastern region. Total winter crop production across the country is forecast...
Agriculture Online
Mosaic's new Brazil fertilizer launch to boost soy, corn yields
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Mosaic is launching a new mineral fertilizer product using technology for the first time in the country that restores soil biodiversity while raising crop yields. The product, called Performa Bio, was tailored for Brazilian agriculture and can be applied on...
Agriculture Online
India's sugar output set to drop 7%, could crimp exports
SOLAPUR/KOLHAPUR/LATUR, India, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's sugar output is likely to fall 7% this year as erratic weather conditions have cut cane yields, which could dampen exports from the world's biggest producer of the sweetener, farmers, millers and traders said. Lower sugar exports from India, also the world's second...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder, live cattle firm as trade eyes supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed on Friday, supported by lower feed grain costs and resilient live cattle futures, traders said. "The market has held together well, so there's optimism there. Then you've got the grain market down double digits today, and...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's soybeans 91% planted amid center west and southern dryness
SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The sowing of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop reached 91% of the estimated area, below last year's level of 94%, data from agribusiness consultancy AgRural showed on Monday. In the center west, patchy rain and high temperatures are concerning farmers, especially those who sowed the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-5 cents, corn up 2-4 cents, soybeans up 7-8 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents a bushel. * Wheat steadying following most-active soft red...
The 30-year mortgage rate has toppled to a 2-month low as the US housing market sees pickup in purchase demand
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate tumbled to 6.49%, the lowest level since September. The rate has dropped 65 basis points over the last three weeks and 18 basis points in the last week alone. The MBA's mortgage purchase index rose 3.8%, marking the fourth straight gain. The 30-year mortgage rate...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
