ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Jets QB Zach Wilson‘s personal quarterback coach John Beck — who works with a number of other quarterbacks but was actually hired by the Jets for a spell during Wilson’s rookie year — weighed in on what being benched might do for his client. “This is...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders Week 13 inactives vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. On Friday, Washington ruled out cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, right guard Trai Turner and wide receiver/punt returner Dax Milne. Those three players headline Washington’s inactive list ahead of Sunday’s battle between the Commanders and Giants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy