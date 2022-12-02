Read full article on original website
Carolina Panthers expected to release former Browns QB Baker Mayfield
The Baker Mayfield era with the Carolina Panthers is expected to last less than a season. After trading for the Browns' former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the Panthers are expected to release Mayfield today, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll...
Dolphins-49ers Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots
Jets QB Zach Wilson‘s personal quarterback coach John Beck — who works with a number of other quarterbacks but was actually hired by the Jets for a spell during Wilson’s rookie year — weighed in on what being benched might do for his client. “This is...
LT Terron Armstead leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. 49ers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 12th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium in Week 13. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.
Celtics Fans Absolutely will Love Latest Robert Williams' Latest Injury Update
It sure sounds like the Boston Celtics will have their full starting lineup back on the court sooner rather than later. Boston has taken the league by storm so far this season as they look to rebound after falling in the NBA Finals in June to the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics sport the ...
Commanders Week 13 inactives vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. On Friday, Washington ruled out cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, right guard Trai Turner and wide receiver/punt returner Dax Milne. Those three players headline Washington’s inactive list ahead of Sunday’s battle between the Commanders and Giants.
