Goalposts become souvenirs after Troy’s championship win
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Troy Trojans got to celebrate their conference championship in a special way Saturday night. At home, as the clock struck zero and the Trojans took down the Chanticleers 45 to 26, off to the races went the fans. Fans took to the field and...
No. 23 Troy to play No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl
ORLANDA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are preparing for their first bowl game appearance in four years. The Trojans will play against No. 22 Conference USA champion University of Texas San Antonio in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando. The matchup is scheduled to be broadcast Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Andalusia football seniors make most of Super 7 stage with state title
An injury threatened to sink Andalusia’s playoff run two weeks ago. J’Marion Burnette, the junior running back and four-star recruit, was concussed against Anniston on Nov. 18, leaving the Bulldogs without its biggest offensive threat. But it wasn’t like 35-year head coach Trent Taylor was going to punt the season, not with these seniors.
Troy cracks national rankings for first time since 2016
Troy is nationally ranked in football for the first time in six years. The Trojans cracked the Associated Press media poll at No. 23 on Sunday and checked in at No. 24 in the USA Today coaches poll. Troy is 11-2 after beating Coastal Carolina 45-26 on Saturday to win the Sun Belt conference championship.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 5; Troy in at No. 23
Alabama is No. 5 in the next-to-last AP College Football Poll, while Troy has entered the poll at No. 23. For Alabama, it’s a jump of one spot even though the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday. Troy entered the poll following its Sun Belt Conference Championship victory over Coastal Carolina.
Troy ranks No. 24 in College Football Playoffs, will play Texas San-Antonio in Cure Bowl
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One day after winning its record seventh Sun Belt Conference title, No. 23 Troy has accepted a bid to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla, against Conference USA Champion No. 22 Texas-San Antonio. The Cure Bowl has the first selection among...
Former Alabama coach Mike DuBose retiring after 2-year stint at Opp
Former Alabama coach Mike DuBose is retiring as Opp’s head football coach. Opp City Schools superintendent Michael Smithart confirmed the news Friday morning. “Coach DuBose has signaled his intent to retire. It’s difficult to put into words the impact coach has had on Opp athletics for over 50 years,” Smithart said. “The stories of coach as a player here are legendary, and we have all followed his coaching career through the professional, college and high school ranks.”
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
Slocomb home damaged during possible tornado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one Geneva County home received significant damage Wednesday morning when severe storms ripped through south Alabama. That home is along Hundley Road north of Slocomb, with a possible tornado to blame, Slocomb Fire and Rescue confirmed on its Facebook page. Trees are also reported down in the Wicksburg area a few miles to the west.
ALDOT projects will include some I-65 lane closures starting Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re planning on traveling Interstate 65 through Lowndes or Butler counties, you’ll need to be aware of intermittent lane closures starting on Saturday. The Alabama Department of Transportation will be working on projects that include resurfacing I-65 from north of Pettibone Road to...
Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death
From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All of us at WTVY News 4 want to give a massive thank you to everyone who participated in the 15th Annual On-The-Air Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday!. It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered donors, 125 collected along with 8 platelets and 6 double red cell products collected in both Dothan and at the Blood Mobile in Enterprise.
Wiregrass legislator will no longer serve as House budget chairman
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama legislator out of Ozark will no longer serve as a chairman in the state House of Representatives. Steve Clouse has served as chairman of the Ways and Means General Fund committee for nine years. He has been replaced by Rex Reynolds, a representative...
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal kidnapping and carjacking charges involving the abduction of a 16-year-old Slocomb girl. Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend Jada Varner, stole her car, then forced her to drive him to other states.
Mountain Brook man charged with murder in friend’s fentanyl overdose death at Florida bachelor party
A Mountain Brook man has been charged with murder after authorities say he provided his friend with drugs that caused a fatal overdose during a Florida bachelor party. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, “directly provided” the drugs that killed 26-year-old Connecticut resident Thomas Gleason during the May 14 bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach, the Walton County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Michigan man pleas guilty in federal court on the kidnapping of a Geneva Co. teen
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—A MICHIGAN MAN HAS PLED “GUILTY” IN MONTGOMERY FEDERAL COURT OF ABDUCTING A GENEVA COUNTY. TEENAGE GIRL AT GUNPOINT IN FRONT OF HER PARENTS AT THEIR HOME OUTSIDE OF SLOCOMB. 21-YEAR-OLD “IZIQUEL VANG” HAD PREVIOUSLY MET THE 16-YEAR-OLD ON SOCIAL MEDIA… THE ABDUCTION LED TO...
Morning accident claims the life of Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A morning crash has claimed the life of a Coffee County man after officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officials say Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, of Elba was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cold water cornbread: Better than a T-bone steak
While the coming of Christmas is heralded with “the hanging of the greens.”. Thanksgiving is welcomed with fresh greens, black-eyed peas and the frying of cornbread. And, those whose grew up on cold water cornbread are the envy of cornbread connoisseurs worldwide. Ella Wheeler, of the Roeton community, is...
5th annual Whoville Celebration sees 20,000 downtown Enterprise visitors
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Thousands of people swarmed the streets of downtown Enterprise for the 5th annual Whoville Celebration. This event is Enterprise’s version of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. Children and adults got to of course take a picture with Mr. cuddly...
