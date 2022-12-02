ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Spice Girls’ Mel B Says Geri Halliwell Is the ‘Biggest D–khead’ She’s Ever Met: ‘Really F–king Annoying’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2Tjc_0jVYOVM200
Melanie Brown and Geri Halliwell. Rotello/Mcp/Shutterstock

Getting spicy! Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Mel B) fielded a question about the "biggest d–kheads" she's met in show business — and she named her Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell .

Spice Girls: Where Are They Now?

Read article

"So, there’s a few. James Corden , Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me," the pop star, 47, said during a Friday, December 2, appearance on The Big Narstie Show in the U.K. Of her fellow Spice Girl, 50, Brown added: "I love her to bits, but she’s really f–king annoying." Halliwell did not immediately respond to Us Weekly 's request for comment.

The "I Want You Back" singer pointed to Corden's recent feud with restaurateur Keith McNally as her reason for naming the comedian, 44, to her list. "I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting," she explained. "We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice."

Everything the Spice Girls Have Said About Victoria Beckham Leaving the Band

Read article

Last month, the Spice Girls staged a mini reunion at Halliwell's birthday party , but Brown was notably absent from the festivities. Victoria Beckham , Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm all attended the soirée, and at one point they hit the dance floor together while their '90s hit "Say You'll Be There" played on the stereo.

The Spice Girls on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' TV show. Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

"Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls ❤️," David Beckham wrote via Instagram alongside video of the women dancing. "A friendship for Life ❤️ @spicegirls @therealgerihalliwell @victoriabeckham @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic." He also tagged the absent Brown, adding, "You were missed ❤️."

After the party, Brown reposted an image originally shared by the Spice Girls' official Instagram account that showed the group during their Forever era , when Halliwell wasn't in the band. The Dancing With the Stars alum didn't add her own commentary, but the original caption read: " Forever 🖤 Released 22 years ago today! What are your favorite tracks from the album? (yes we mean from the album, not the tracks that didn't make it on there 😉)."

Destiny's Child! Blackpink! The Supremes! The Best Girl Groups of All Time

Read article

Chisholm, 48, hinted at tension between Halliwell and Brown in her book, The Sporty One , which was released in September. "Mel B had strong ideas as well, and they didn’t always align with Geri’s," the Bring the Noise alum wrote. "Neither of them was afraid to express how they felt, and tempers flared."

The "If That Were Me" singer added that she often felt like the "peacemaker" in the group. "Some of the girls were very confident and weren’t afraid to make their opinions heard (Mel B and Geri) and the rest of us were relatively quiet and happy to go with the flow (Emma, Victoria, and I)," she continued. "Mel B and Geri could be very bossy and often Mel B would get frustrated with Geri doing a move or harmony wrong."

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
AOL Corp

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years

Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

258K+
Followers
25K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy