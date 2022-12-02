Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, wheat recovers from 3-month low on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose for a second session on Monday, while wheat ticked up after dropping to a three-month low in the last session, with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China triggering a broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets. Corn slid for a fifth consecutive session.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's November wheat exports down 20.2% mth/mth -traders
KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, the UGA Ukrainian grain traders union said on Monday. Ukraine is among the world largest wheat growers and exporters but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-5 cents, corn up 2-4 cents, soybeans up 7-8 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents a bushel. * Wheat steadying following most-active soft red...
Agriculture Online
Argentine drought-hit wheat exports to reach lowest level in years -Rosario exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat exports could reach its lowest level in eight years in the 2022/23 campaign at just 6.5 million tonnes, due to the impact of a prolonged drought in the country, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Friday. "It is likely that Argentina...
Agriculture Online
Australia forecasts record wheat crop despite floods
SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia is expected to produce a bumper year of crops including record wheat production in the current financial year, the government said on Tuesday, despite the impact of widespread flooding in the the country's eastern region. Total winter crop production across the country is forecast...
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 18.1 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 18.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.6% from the 25.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The volume included more than 6.9 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
India's wheat planting rises amid higher domestic prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 21.2 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 6% from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, as record high prices and higher soil moisture levels have encouraged planting. Farmers have also...
Agriculture Online
India's sugar output set to drop 7%, could crimp exports
SOLAPUR/KOLHAPUR/LATUR, India, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's sugar output is likely to fall 7% this year as erratic weather conditions have cut cane yields, which could dampen exports from the world's biggest producer of the sweetener, farmers, millers and traders said. Lower sugar exports from India, also the world's second...
Agriculture Online
Mosaic's new Brazil fertilizer launch to boost soy, corn yields
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Mosaic is launching a new mineral fertilizer product using technology for the first time in the country that restores soil biodiversity while raising crop yields. The product, called Performa Bio, was tailored for Brazilian agriculture and can be applied on...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans start day up 11¢ | Monday, December 5, 2022
Corn is up 2¢ this morning while soybeans are up 11¢. CBOT wheat is down a penny. KC wheat is down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is up less than a penny. Live cattle are down 8¢. Lean hogs are down 45¢. Feeder cattle are up $1.03.
Agriculture Online
Pakistan approves 450,000 T wheat import from Russia
ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan has approved the import of 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia for February to March 2023, the finance ministry said on Monday. The ministry approved the offer from Russian state firm Prodintorg at $372 per tonne, the statement said. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad Writing by Tanvi Mehta Editing by David Goodman)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder, live cattle firm as trade eyes supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed on Friday, supported by lower feed grain costs and resilient live cattle futures, traders said. "The market has held together well, so there's optimism there. Then you've got the grain market down double digits today, and...
