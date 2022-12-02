Read full article on original website
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
Looking for a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity? Buy These 3 Stocks Before 2023
Big things lie ahead for these market leaders.
Morgan Stanley's top strategist has turned bearish, and says investors should sell stocks as the latest rally hits a wall
It's time for investors to fade the stock market rally and take profits, according to Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley. Wilson believes the 17% rally in the S&P 500 rally from its mid-October low is simply a bear market rally. He said cracks are starting to form in both the...
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
invezz.com
Carvana stock could go to zero dollar: Bank of America
Bank of America downgraded Carvana Co to "neutral" on Wednesday. Analyst Nat Schindler says Carvana needs cash infusion to survive. Carvana stock is currently down more than 97% versus the start of 2022. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is trading down this morning after a Bank of America analyst cited “cash...
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
1 Stock I'm Buying Before 2022 Ends
Adobe's future remains bright, which makes me a buyer of this tech stock.
moneyweek.com
Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different
You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
msn.com
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
Rapid wage growth will keep inflation sticky and could force the Fed to raise interest rates above 5%, UBS warns
Surging wages could disrupt the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, according to UBS. Wage growth "is too high for the Fed's liking and heading in the wrong direction," the bank said Monday. Average hourly earnings have climbed at the fastest month-on-month pace since January. Accelerated wage increases will likely...
Motley Fool
My Two Biggest Stock Market Predictions for December
Volatility should decrease with slower Fed rate hikes and the conclusion of third-quarter earnings season. December is a big month for retail stocks and consumer data. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 4, 2022 | Rates dropped last week
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average 30-year fixed rate decreased...
kitco.com
Gold prices trying to hold the line at $1800 as U.S. created 263,000 jobs in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to hold on to support at $1,800 an ounce as traders react to significant strength in the U.S. labor market, which continues to defy expectations of an impending slowdown. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in November....
Motley Fool
Salesforce Predicts Higher Profits, but Loses Another co-CEO -- Is It Time to Sell the Stock?
Salesforce's revenue increased 14% year over year in Q3, or 19% when excluding the run-up of the U.S. dollar. The company increased its outlook for operating profit for the current year. A solid quarter was overshadowed by the news co-CEO Bret Taylor will be leaving. You’re reading a free article...
Stocks lose ground on Wall Street; crude oil prices climb
Stocks fell on Wall Street and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation.
Starbucks Stock Slides After Deutsche Bank Downgrade To 'Hold'
Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday after analysts at Deutsche Bank clipped their rating on the world's biggest coffee company amid lingering concerns for near-term U.S. recession. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered his rating on Starbucks to 'hold' from 'buy', while adding $6 his current...
Dollar General Chart After Earnings: Stock on Sale or Buyer Beware?
Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report investors must be disappointed with the stock’s reaction on Thursday. The retailer's shares are down about 8% at last check and were down as much as 9.9% following the disappointing report. The company beat on revenue expectations but missed on earnings estimates...
msn.com
Is Amgen Stock a Buy for Income Investors?
Economic and geopolitical concerns have weighed heavily on investor sentiment throughout the year. And even as the S&P 500 index has rallied in recent weeks, it is still down 17% year to date. Investors seeking more certainty in an uncertain environment would do well to consider buying safe, high-yielding dividend...
CNBC
Bitcoin could plunge 70% to $5,000, Standard Chartered predicts, in possible 2023 'surprise'
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are under-pricing, according to Standard Chartered, marking a 70% plunge from the current level of around $17,000. In a note entitled "The financial-market surprises of 2023," Standard Chartered outlined a number of possible scenarios that "we feel...
4 Important Reasons Investors Should Buy Lovesac Stock Before 2023
The stock is unbelievably cheap for a business with a very marketable product.
