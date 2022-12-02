ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
invezz.com

Carvana stock could go to zero dollar: Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded Carvana Co to "neutral" on Wednesday. Analyst Nat Schindler says Carvana needs cash infusion to survive. Carvana stock is currently down more than 97% versus the start of 2022. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is trading down this morning after a Bank of America analyst cited “cash...
moneyweek.com

Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different

You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
msn.com

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
Motley Fool

My Two Biggest Stock Market Predictions for December

Volatility should decrease with slower Fed rate hikes and the conclusion of third-quarter earnings season. December is a big month for retail stocks and consumer data. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 4, 2022 | Rates dropped last week

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average 30-year fixed rate decreased...
TheStreet

Starbucks Stock Slides After Deutsche Bank Downgrade To 'Hold'

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday after analysts at Deutsche Bank clipped their rating on the world's biggest coffee company amid lingering concerns for near-term U.S. recession. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan lowered his rating on Starbucks to 'hold' from 'buy', while adding $6 his current...
TheStreet

Dollar General Chart After Earnings: Stock on Sale or Buyer Beware?

Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report investors must be disappointed with the stock’s reaction on Thursday. The retailer's shares are down about 8% at last check and were down as much as 9.9% following the disappointing report. The company beat on revenue expectations but missed on earnings estimates...
msn.com

Is Amgen Stock a Buy for Income Investors?

Economic and geopolitical concerns have weighed heavily on investor sentiment throughout the year. And even as the S&P 500 index has rallied in recent weeks, it is still down 17% year to date. Investors seeking more certainty in an uncertain environment would do well to consider buying safe, high-yielding dividend...

