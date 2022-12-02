You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.

5 DAYS AGO