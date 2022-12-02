Read full article on original website
Kevin Johnson's Final Words Before Missouri Execution
Johnson, 37, was sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of Kirkwood officer William McEntee.
Texas woman accused of scamming online boyfriend out of $1.2 million, used money at casinos: report
Lorraine Rew, 46, of Texas, is accused of scamming an Indiana man she was involved in a relationship with over the internet out of $1.2 million, a report says.
More Americans legally carrying guns despite slowest increase in CCW permits on record, expert says
Concealed carry permits increased 2.3% in 2022, with Alabama coming in the top spot for highest percent of adults with permits, according the Crime Prevention Research Center.
Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi
The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
Who is Kevin Johnson? Missouri Won't Let Daughter Attend Father's Execution
"My dad is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me my whole life, even though he's been incarcerated," Corionsa "Khorry" Ramey said.
States Where People Buy the Most Guns
Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
Bodycam video shows Oklahoma governor's son admitting to drinking with gun case in vehicle
Logan County (Oklahoma) Sheriff Damon Devereaux has stood by how officers in the county handled an incident involving Gov. Kevin Stitt's son, Drew Stitt, involving a gun case.
Is it Legal to Idle Your Vehicle in Arkansas on a Cold Morning?
It's tough waking up and getting into a cold vehicle in the morning. So you do what your mother always did. She would run outside and start the car. Then she'd turn on the heater to get the car all toasty warm, while she ran back to the house and finish getting the kids ready for school.
Arizona polygamous leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, most under age 15
An Arizona polygamist cult leader has been accused of marrying 20 women, most of whom are under the age of 15, as well as his daughter. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, has been accused of marrying up to 20 women and girls as young as 9-years-old, according to an FBI affidavit filed Friday in Washington. The affidavit, obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, outlines horrifying accusations of incest, group sex acts involving adults and children and child sex trafficking against Bateman. Bateman leads an offshoot group of the Mormon Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), but has been...
State Rep. Smith prefiles bill to stop teenagers from buying semi-automatic, automatic guns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A number of bills were prefiled in the Missouri House and Senate on Thursday that were related to guns. Legislators started prefiling legislation for the upcoming session on Dec. 1. The 102nd General Assembly will convene Wednesday, Jan. 4. Rep. David Smith (D-Columbia) prefiled legislation Thursday that, if passed, would prohibit The post State Rep. Smith prefiles bill to stop teenagers from buying semi-automatic, automatic guns appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Legislators file bipartisan bills to allow nonviolent convicted felons to regain right to own guns
A bipartisan group of Arkansas legislators are pushing for nonviolent convicted felons to have an easier path to regain the right to own guns.
More migrants arrive in Chicago from Texas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More migrants from the Texas border have arrived in Chicago. The city welcomed 20 new migrants from Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of asylum-seekers to more than 3,700 hundred. They received shelter, basic needs and given information on how to connect to local government services. In a statement, the city said it is committed to helping each family and individual and will provide services with respect and dignity. RELATED: How to donate to asylum seekers
