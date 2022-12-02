EHOVE students awarded scholarships funded by the Norwalk Lions Club

AVERY — Congratulations to EHOVE Career Center students who were awarded scholarships funded by the Norwalk Lions Club, who have been sponsoring these scholarships since 2007.

Esthetician student Felicia Jensen of Norwalk received the $1,000 K. Flickinger and Norwalk Lions Club Scholarship. This award was created in memory of K. Stone Flickinger and presented by his son, John Flickinger, and granddaughter, Amy Winkelman, both of Flickinger Insurance in Norwalk.

Welding Technician student Kalynn Barbera of Greenwich and LPN to RN Diploma Program student Alex Case of Bellevue were awarded $1,000 each through the Bader Summit Motorsports Park and Norwalk Lions Club Scholarship. It is funded entirely by The Norwalk Lions Club through money earned by volunteer work at Summit Motorsports Park events.