ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Gray man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Roy Rigsby, 78, was arrested after officers responded to the 100 block of North Creek Drive in Gray and discovered that Rigsby brandished a firearm at four victims […]
GRAY, TN
993thex.com

Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged

Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TBI identifies man killed by police in Washington County on Saturday

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a man shot and killed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Jerome Flanigan, 51, died after the TBI says a WCSO deputy and Flanigan exchanged gunfire as the sheriff's office attempted to serve an arrest warrant. The shooting happened on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a woman and shooting at her vehicle. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), states that deputies were called to Chatfield Square in Johnson City. A victim told police that Mark Littner, 61, had physically assaulted her, then […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. court docs: Woman charged with murder shot man 3 times

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman facing a first-degree murder charge shot a man three times following a verbal argument, according to court documents filed in Carter County General Sessions court on Sunday. An affidavit states that Cynthia J. Ellis and the man, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson, had a verbal altercation Sunday morning in […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy

(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City Man arrested After K9 Unit Sniffs Out Drugs From Backpack

A Johnson City man is behind bars after a police K9 unit sniffs out narcotics and a weapon inside the vehicle following a routine traffic stop. Jecory Williams is now charged with Manufacturing, delivery and sell of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon. Around one o’clock Sunday morning police pulled over Williams in the area of Browns Mill Road and North Roan Street. Following the alert by the K9 unit police discovered a backpack that contained what appeared to be a felony amount of pot along with a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Williams was scheduled for court on Monday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Jonesborough Man’s Minor Traffic Violations Leads To Felony Drug Charges

A Jonesborough man is charged with improper display of a tag and registration, but now that’s the least of his worries after police find nearly 290 grams of Methamphetamine inside the vehicle he was driving. Dewayne Bailey is now charged with felony possession of Meth with intent to distribute, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving in possession of meth after Johnson City Police discovered more than ten ounces of methamphetamine inside the white Nissan Frontier that he was stopped in for improper display of tags. Bailey was being held on a ten thousand dollar bond and scheduled to appear in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
993thex.com

Teen at Science Hill High charged with dealing marijuana

The discovery of a group of students using vape products in a boy’s bathroom at Science Hill High School results in a 14-year-old student being charged. The report from Johnson City police said the teen was found in possession of marijuana shaped into 6 squares along with $50 in his wallet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy