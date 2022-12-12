ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbvei_0jVYHyeM00

The departure of David Shaw has led to a mass exodus of transfers

Now that Stanford's season is over, finishing with just three wins, the program is beginning to see some major changes take place in what has been an extremely eventful week.

Head coach David Shaw announced after the loss to BYU that he was stepping down, which means the program is headed into a brand new era. The search for a new head coach is on, and right now Greg Roman has been the only coach publicly linked to Stanford. There have been a handful of other names that have been suggested, but as of right now the search is pretty low key.

One of the other major changes that the football program is currently enduring, is all of the players that have entered the transfer portal. As it stands right now, the Cardinal have lost 16 players and counting to the transfer portal with a handful of them being key contributors.

We will keep a running list of every Cardinal player that enters the portal, so here is who has entered thus far.

Update 12/8 Colby Bowman removed his name from the transfer portal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlmcL_0jVYHyeM00

Jonathan McGill, Safety

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8755)
  • No. 580 nationally, No. 48 S, No. 71 in TX
  • Notable Offers: Texas Tech, SMU, Cal

Transfer Destination: SMU

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bm2xl_0jVYHyeM00

Bradley Archer, Tight End

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8843)
  • No. 462 nationally, No. 20 TE, No. 58 in CA
  • Notable Offers: Cal, Fresno State, Washington

Transfer Destination: N/A

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Benb_0jVYHyeM00

Jake Hornibrook, Offensive Guard

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8688)
  • No. 697 nationally, No. 41 OG, No. 12 in PA
  • Notable Offers: Clemson, Oregon, Wisconsin

Transfer Destination: N/A

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DT55s_0jVYHyeM00

Ryan Sanborn, Punter

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8317)
  • No. 1631 nationally, No. 2 P, No. 150 in CA
  • Notable Offers: Michigan, Army, Washington State

Transfer Destination: Texas

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzvpW_0jVYHyeM00

Stephen Herron, EDGE

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Four-star (0.9389)
  • No. 141 nationally, No. 7 WDE, No. 2 in KY
  • Notable Offers: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia

Transfer Destination: N/A

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsmVU_0jVYHyeM00

Salim Turner-Muhammad, Corner

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Four-star (0.9086)
  • No. 248 nationally, No. 27 CB, No. 7 in VA
  • Notable Offers: Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame

Transfer Destination: N/A

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7XjX_0jVYHyeM00

Jacob Katona, Defensive Lineman

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Not Ranked

Transfer Destination: N/A

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fE7kL_0jVYHyeM00

Levani Dumani, Linebacker

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8699)
  • No. 485 nationally, No. 28 OLB, No. 7 in UT
  • Notable Offers: Utah, Fresno State, BYU

Transfer Destination: Utah

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpLV4_0jVYHyeM00

Myles Hinton, Offensive Tackle

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Five-star (0.9662)
  • No. 74 nationally, No. 16 OT, No. 25 in GA
  • Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia

Transfer Destination: N/A

AP Photo/Young Kwak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsHv2_0jVYHyeM00

Drake Metcalf, Offensive Guard


As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8843)
  • No. 399 nationally, No. 8 OC, No. 35 in CA
  • Notable Offers: Florida State, Oregon, USC

Transfer Destination: N/A

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdxXp_0jVYHyeM00

Nicolas Toomer, Corner


As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8580)
  • No. 918 nationally, No. 83 CB, No. 91 in GA
  • Notable Offers: Indiana, Tulane, Duke

Transfer Destination: N/A

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGSkO_0jVYHyeM00

Arlen Harris, Running Back

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Four-star (0.8985)
  • No. 337 nationally, No. 30 RB, No. 8 in Mo
  • Notable Offers: Arkansas, Florida, Michigan

Transfer Destination: Iowa State

The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXtRi_0jVYHyeM00

Drake Nugent, Center

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8492)
  • No. 1141 nationally, No. 15 OC, No. 7 in Co
  • Notable Offers: Utah, Arizona State, Oklahoma State

Transfer Destination: N/A

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tM2wb_0jVYHyeM00

Jacob Mangum-Farrar, Linebacker

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8727)
  • No. 597 nationally, No. 38 OLB, No. 81 in TX
  • Notable Offers: Houston, Oklahoma, Utah

Transfer Destination: N/A

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkzeZ_0jVYHyeM00

Aeneas DiCosmo, Linebacker

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8817)
  • No. 484 nationally, No. 34 WDE, No. 12 in NJ
  • Notable Offers: Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson

Transfer Destination: N/A

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOmmY_0jVYHyeM00

Ricky Miezan (Linebacker)

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star
  • N/A nationally, No. 72 ILB, No. 32 in VA
  • Notable Offers: Harvard, Michigan State, Virginia

Transfer Destination: Virginia (Lacrosse)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gostanford.com

Taylor Adds Three To Staff

STANFORD, Calif. – Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football Troy Taylor has announced the hiring of three coaches from his previous Sacramento State staff: Malcolm Agnew, Tyler Osborne and Ryan Deatrick. Malcolm Agnew – Running Backs. Agnew comes to Stanford after coaching Sacramento State's running backs since February...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

New Cal RB commit Jaivian Thomas breaks down his decision

Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds running back Jaivian Thomas just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Cal Bears. We caught up with Thomas last weekend when McClymonds played Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei in the 2A State Championship Game and he said he was down to Cal and Rice and would likely be committing this week.
OAKLAND, CA
times-advocate.com

Caimans do the unthinkable, win state title

On a chilly and sometimes rainy night at a faraway football field in San Jose, Classical Academy capped one of the most amazing and improbable one-season turnarounds in the entire history of San Diego County prep football. Buoyed by a stout defense that produced its seventh shoutout of the season...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Poets and Quants

In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off

Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
ALAMEDA, CA
kalw.org

How the narrative of public safety has changed the run for the district attorney's office.

In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
498
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy