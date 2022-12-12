Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

The departure of David Shaw has led to a mass exodus of transfers

Now that Stanford's season is over, finishing with just three wins, the program is beginning to see some major changes take place in what has been an extremely eventful week.

Head coach David Shaw announced after the loss to BYU that he was stepping down, which means the program is headed into a brand new era. The search for a new head coach is on, and right now Greg Roman has been the only coach publicly linked to Stanford. There have been a handful of other names that have been suggested, but as of right now the search is pretty low key.

One of the other major changes that the football program is currently enduring, is all of the players that have entered the transfer portal. As it stands right now, the Cardinal have lost 16 players and counting to the transfer portal with a handful of them being key contributors.

We will keep a running list of every Cardinal player that enters the portal, so here is who has entered thus far.

Update 12/8 Colby Bowman removed his name from the transfer portal.

Jonathan McGill, Safety As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8755)

No. 580 nationally, No. 48 S, No. 71 in TX

Notable Offers: Texas Tech, SMU, Cal Transfer Destination: SMU Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Archer, Tight End As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8843)

No. 462 nationally, No. 20 TE, No. 58 in CA

Notable Offers: Cal, Fresno State, Washington Transfer Destination: N/A Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Hornibrook, Offensive Guard As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8688)

No. 697 nationally, No. 41 OG, No. 12 in PA

Notable Offers: Clemson, Oregon, Wisconsin Transfer Destination: N/A Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Sanborn, Punter As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8317)

No. 1631 nationally, No. 2 P, No. 150 in CA

Notable Offers: Michigan, Army, Washington State Transfer Destination: Texas Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Herron, EDGE As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Four-star (0.9389)

No. 141 nationally, No. 7 WDE, No. 2 in KY

Notable Offers: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia Transfer Destination: N/A Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Salim Turner-Muhammad, Corner As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Four-star (0.9086)

No. 248 nationally, No. 27 CB, No. 7 in VA

Notable Offers: Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame Transfer Destination: N/A D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Katona, Defensive Lineman As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Not Ranked Transfer Destination: N/A Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Levani Dumani, Linebacker As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8699)

No. 485 nationally, No. 28 OLB, No. 7 in UT

Notable Offers: Utah, Fresno State, BYU Transfer Destination: Utah James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Hinton, Offensive Tackle As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Five-star (0.9662)

No. 74 nationally, No. 16 OT, No. 25 in GA

Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia Transfer Destination: N/A AP Photo/Young Kwak

Drake Metcalf, Offensive Guard

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8843)

No. 399 nationally, No. 8 OC, No. 35 in CA

Notable Offers: Florida State, Oregon, USC Transfer Destination: N/A Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolas Toomer, Corner

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8580)

No. 918 nationally, No. 83 CB, No. 91 in GA

Notable Offers: Indiana, Tulane, Duke Transfer Destination: N/A Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Arlen Harris, Running Back As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Four-star (0.8985)

No. 337 nationally, No. 30 RB, No. 8 in Mo

Notable Offers: Arkansas, Florida, Michigan Transfer Destination: Iowa State The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.

Drake Nugent, Center As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8492)

No. 1141 nationally, No. 15 OC, No. 7 in Co

Notable Offers: Utah, Arizona State, Oklahoma State Transfer Destination: N/A Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Mangum-Farrar, Linebacker As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8727)

No. 597 nationally, No. 38 OLB, No. 81 in TX

Notable Offers: Houston, Oklahoma, Utah Transfer Destination: N/A D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Aeneas DiCosmo, Linebacker As a recruit per 247Sports Composite Three-star (0.8817)

No. 484 nationally, No. 34 WDE, No. 12 in NJ

Notable Offers: Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson Transfer Destination: N/A John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports