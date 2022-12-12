Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

The departure of David Shaw has led to a mass exodus of transfers
Now that Stanford's season is over, finishing with just three wins, the program is beginning to see some major changes take place in what has been an extremely eventful week.
Head coach David Shaw announced after the loss to BYU that he was stepping down, which means the program is headed into a brand new era. The search for a new head coach is on, and right now Greg Roman has been the only coach publicly linked to Stanford. There have been a handful of other names that have been suggested, but as of right now the search is pretty low key.
One of the other major changes that the football program is currently enduring, is all of the players that have entered the transfer portal. As it stands right now, the Cardinal have lost 16 players and counting to the transfer portal with a handful of them being key contributors.
We will keep a running list of every Cardinal player that enters the portal, so here is who has entered thus far.
Update 12/8 Colby Bowman removed his name from the transfer portal.
STANFORD, Calif. – Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football Troy Taylor has announced the hiring of three coaches from his previous Sacramento State staff: Malcolm Agnew, Tyler Osborne and Ryan Deatrick. Malcolm Agnew – Running Backs. Agnew comes to Stanford after coaching Sacramento State's running backs since February...
Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds running back Jaivian Thomas just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Cal Bears. We caught up with Thomas last weekend when McClymonds played Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei in the 2A State Championship Game and he said he was down to Cal and Rice and would likely be committing this week.
After losing three running backs to the transfer portal in recent weeks, Cal added a commitment at the position on Tuesday night from Jaivian Thomas of Oakland powerhouse McClymonds High School. Thomas, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, does not have a star ranking by rivals.com, but he is listed as the Bears’...
On a chilly and sometimes rainy night at a faraway football field in San Jose, Classical Academy capped one of the most amazing and improbable one-season turnarounds in the entire history of San Diego County prep football. Buoyed by a stout defense that produced its seventh shoutout of the season...
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
San Mateo’s week-long mayor-less nightmare is over, as Amourence Lee was appointed the city’s first Asian American mayor Monday night, but she still described the proceedings as an attempted "insurrection." The city of San Mateo, like a few other jurisdictions on the Peninsula, elects its mayor a little...
Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor. For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts...
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
In the midterm elections this year, one thing that was voted on was public safety. And one office inextricably linked to crime and public safety is district attorney. In San Francisco, Brooke Jenkins was elected to the DA’s office this November, after serving as interim DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin. And across the Bay, Pamela Price has made history as the first Black woman to be elected DA of Alameda County.
SAN FRANCISCO - A Harley-Davidson sales manager and father of four died last week after a motorcycle crash in San Francisco. The deadly accident happened Wednesday morning when an SUV collided with the motorcycle at Van Ness and Cesar Chavez. Rawson died at the scene. "It is with deep sadness...
