Val Kilmer Was Written Out of ‘Willow’ Series at Last Minute
Val Kilmer’s character Madmartigan was one of the most iconic parts of 1988’s classic Willow. Unfortunately, he won’t be appearing in the first season of the new Willow TV series. It’s not for lack of trying on the studio’s end; Val Kilmer has had some major health challenges in recent years. He has been battling throat cancer since 2015.
‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023. The streamer revealed the first teaser (watch below) for the series, which follows a...
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
‘The Godfather’ Co-Stars Diane Keaton and Al Pacino Started Dating After Connecting on Set
'The Godfather' co-stars Diane Keaton and Al Pacino connected while working on the film and dated on and off for years, before parting ways as friends.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Diary Entries About Harry Potter Cast
Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future. Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot
Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
Lindsay Lohan Says She Must Answer 'Row Of Test Questions' Before E-Mailing 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan got candid about her hilarious relationship with Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis last month, revealing the Halloween icon always poses a series of trivia questions about their time filming the 2003 Disney comedy before allowing them to email. “Every time—I don’t know why it is — but every time I email her … she does like, this row of test questions I have to answer from something that had happened in the past from a movie set, from Freaky Friday,” the Falling For Christmas star recalled of Curtis’ email protocols with a laugh, describing the ritual as...
The Author of Spoiler Alert on Making a Movie About His Life—and Changing the Ending
Michael Ausiello on the new movie adaptation of his memoir, starring Jim Parsons
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
Adam Sandler Roasts Timothée Chalamet, Other Comedians In Awards Speech As Buzz Around Hustle And The Oscars Heats Up
During his acceptance speech for his performance in Hustle, Adam Sandler roasted Timothée Chalamet and other comedians.
Pierce Brosnan Wasn’t ‘Very Nice’ to Teri Hatcher While Filming ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’
Here's a look at drama on the set of the James Bond film 'Tomorrow Never Dies', including reports that Pierce Brosnan didn't get along with his costar Teri Hatcher.
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
