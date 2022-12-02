Each investor has their own timeline, unique goals and risk tolerance, and your asset mix should reflect that. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Tying up your money in the market is always somewhat of a risky move. There’s no guarantee that your investments will thrive and there’s no tried and true way to determine the best place to put your funds for them to grow and earn you money over time. There is however a way to build a portfolio that aligns with your goals, timeline for reaching those goals, and ability to stomach any market shakiness. Enter: asset allocation.

5 DAYS AGO