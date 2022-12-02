Read full article on original website
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently after joining the FIRE movement.
What is asset allocation? How to build the best portfolio for your investment goals
Each investor has their own timeline, unique goals and risk tolerance, and your asset mix should reflect that. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Tying up your money in the market is always somewhat of a risky move. There’s no guarantee that your investments will thrive and there’s no tried and true way to determine the best place to put your funds for them to grow and earn you money over time. There is however a way to build a portfolio that aligns with your goals, timeline for reaching those goals, and ability to stomach any market shakiness. Enter: asset allocation.
Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
FTX Fallout Affects Over $125 Million in State Pension Funds As Bankruptcies Accumulate Around the World
The bankruptcy of FTX gave a front-row seat at just how unstable the world of cryptocurrency can be when people are left to their own vices amid a lack of experience and an infinite supply of money.
msn.com
‘Wealth effect on steroids’: Here’s the potential fallout from $22 trillion lost by investors this year, according to BofA
Bank of America says a “wealth effect on steroids” may impact the U.S. economy as a result of the fall in the value of stocks and bonds and other assets worth trillions of dollars in 2022. “The $22 trillion lost in equities, bonds, cryptocurrencies and real estate this...
Firm up your financial strategy with solid year-end moves
Q: I want to take advantage of financial opportunities before this year ends; what should I consider?. A: I’m writing this on Giving Tuesday, and charities need extra help, particularly this inflationary year and especially during the holidays. If you are under the age of 70½, consider transferring appreciated...
Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?
After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your...
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The coming recession could kill the office once and for all
Employers are cutting office space to avoid layoffs. It could render the office moot.
Mutual Fund Holders Face Double Trouble
If you’re a stock-mutual fund holder, you may face a double whammy this year. First, the value of your holding has likely dropped along with the overall market. As shareholders have exited mutual funds amid the market’s slide, managers have been forced to sell shares to cash these investors out.
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
msn.com
There’s a strong possibility that the bear market in stocks is over as investors have given up hope
A contrarian case can be made that the stock market rally since the October lows is the beginning of a new bull market. That’s because the criteria for “capitulation” that I laid out in previous columns have been met. Capitulation occurs when investors give up because of...
9 Passive Income Ideas Ranked
I grew up relatively poor compared to my peers, but a scholarship allowed me to get a degree. That’s when I realized a degree no longer guaranteed financial stability. I landed a job as a small town reporter earning less than a sanitary engineer (garbage man). Instead of slinging trash, I was slinging words, and I liked it, but I was broke as a joke.
401ktv.com
ESG Investment Options Accepted in Retirement Plans by the DOL
ESG investment options are back in the spotlight as the DOL has just issued a final ruling. The ruling permits ESG investment options to be included in workplace retirement plans. (ESG stands for “environmental, social and governance,” a category of funds that incorporates these factors into the investing process.) ESG investment options are often labeled as “socially responsible” or “impact” investments.
Money Sense: Women and retirement — Keep your retirement savings on track
Women’s increasing longevity highlights the importance of preparing financially for those extra years. “We tend to prioritize our families’ financial needs,” says Marci McGregor, senior investment strategist, Chief Investment Office, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. “In the process, we can sometimes lose sight of our own financial future, and with our increasing longevity, that can put us at risk of outliving our assets,” she adds.
cryptoglobe.com
Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Says Blockchain Technology Is a Waste of Time and Energy
On Thursday (1 December 2022), a Nobel Prize-Winning economist expressed how he really feels about blockchain technology in an opinion piece for the New York Times (NYT). That economist is Paul Krugman, who is “Distinguished Professor of Economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, and a columnist for The New York Times.” According to Wikipedia, in 2008, Krugman was “the winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his contributions to New Trade Theory and New Economic Geography.”
Tax Tricks and Loopholes Only the Rich Know
You probably remember this: Before the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times released a bombshell report on Donald Trump's tax records -- claiming that he paid no federal income taxes in...
ihodl.com
Crypto Lenders in Danger as Bitcoin Miners Defaulting on Loans: Report
Bitcoin miners, who had raised around $4 billion from crypto lenders this year, have started to defaulting on their loans, sending mining equipment back to lenders, Bloomberg has learned, citing mining firms. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The...
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Goes Next Level in Profits in 2023
In 2023, it will be a big mistake to ignore profits from Tesla energy, new tax credits and full self-driving software. Analysts could safely ignore energy because while it was 10% in revenue it had almost no profits. Similarly, full self driving made a lot of headlines but was only used bought by less than 10 % of global Tesla buyers.
