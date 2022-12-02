Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy
Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear
Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
Former SEC Starting Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic. King won the starting quarterback job for the Aggies this season. However, he was benched after just two starts. It wasn't until Oct. 8 that King started again for Texas A&M. He...
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news
When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
The NFL World Is Furious With Brett Favre's Decision
Brett Favre made a controversial decision this week, sparking outrage from many NFL fans and media members. The Hall of Fame quarterback filed a motion in the Mississippi welfare case, arguing for the allegations against him to be dismissed entirely. "It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi...
Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news
After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Player Ejected From Bills-Patriots Game
On Thursday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a brutal hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Hamlin hit Meyers in the head/neck area while he was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field. The officiating crew...
Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin
After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head...
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
