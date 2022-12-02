If you’re reading this, we’re likely coming up on the season of snowflakes and sugar plums, meaning you’re searching for ways to spark the Christmas spirit for you and your loved ones. In that case, you’ve come to the right place! Most towns have unique ways of celebrating the season and spreading holiday cheer, and Waynesville is no different. Our charming mountain town has several holiday traditions, and we invite you and your loved ones to join us for them! Here are just a few:

2 DAYS AGO