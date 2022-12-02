Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Asheville school board approves 'low-performance' school plan for Hall Fletcher Elementary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Board of Education held a special meeting Friday, Dec. 2 to approve a "Low-Performance" School Plan. The plan is for Hall Fletcher Elementary School, which as News 13 reported, received a "D" performance grade last year from the state department of education. The grade is largely based on test scores.
52nd Annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center
The annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention center is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.
visitncsmokies.com
5 Holiday Traditions of Waynesville
If you’re reading this, we’re likely coming up on the season of snowflakes and sugar plums, meaning you’re searching for ways to spark the Christmas spirit for you and your loved ones. In that case, you’ve come to the right place! Most towns have unique ways of celebrating the season and spreading holiday cheer, and Waynesville is no different. Our charming mountain town has several holiday traditions, and we invite you and your loved ones to join us for them! Here are just a few:
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
thevalleyecho.com
The Holiday Season comes to town
The downtown streets were packed, Dec. 2 and 3, as revelers ushered in the Holiday Season with Holly Jolly and the Black Mountain Christmas Parade. The weekend festivities began Friday night, as crowds gathered along Cherry Street, Sutton Avenue and State Street while local merchants welcomed shoppers throughout the evening. The culmination came Saturday, when a merry procession spread Holiday cheer and candy to hundreds of eagerly awaiting onlookers.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe board welcomes new member
A new era in Buncombe County leadership begins Monday, Dec. 5. That’s the day newly elected District 2 Commissioner Martin Moore will take his oath of office and replace incumbent Republican Robert Pressley, making the county Board of Commissioners an entirely Democratic body. The first meeting agenda Moore will...
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County parent raises concerns over rock propping open door at local high school
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County parent has raised concerns about what he believes is a security threat at a local high school. Marc Richey is a parent of two students at J.L. Mann High School. In late September, he noticed a rock propping open a door to the inside of the school.
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
ashevilleblade.com
The destruction of Asheville Primary
A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
tribpapers.com
Reparations: Now Two Years in the Making
Asheville – At their last formal meeting, the Buncombe County Commissioners heard an update from the Reparations Commission. Assistant City Attorney DK Wesley recalled that the commission had been formed in the summer of 2020, but it was almost a year later before the first meeting. The delay was due to the “time-intensive and very resource-intensive” activities of soliciting and appointing members and developing a process for internal governance. Wesley said this was probably the easiest part of forming a committee. “It’s getting to know and coming together to determine, what needs to get done.”
tribpapers.com
Council: No Voluntary Annexation, No Water
Weaverville – Among other actions, the Town of Weaverville’s council made it clear to developers outside the town limits who want water for their projects to submit an application for voluntary annexation first. They made this clear when they took no action to supply water to a 160-unit development along Reems Creek Road.
thejournalonline.com
Santa Express returns December 10
Greenville & Western Railway Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Carolina Railway Service Corporation, has announced that Santa Claus will be riding the rails again as Greenville & Western hosts its Sixteenth Annual “Santa Express” on Saturday, December 10. Following Santa’s arrival at four stops in...
WLOS.com
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
WLOS.com
Artist selling watercolor paintings to raise money for groups working in war-torn Ukraine
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville artist is selling watercolor paintings in an effort to help those in Ukraine. Brigitte Knauf is selling her artwork, ranging from $4 to $50 apiece, and donating all proceeds to charitable groups working in Ukraine, including World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders.
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
Debate centers around the future of an Upstate highway
A decision is expected next week concerning the future of a major Upstate highway. The Pickens County Council is set to meet and decide whether or not to allow industrial growth on Highway 11.
livability.com
Why Asheville, NC, is a Great Place to Live
Home, sweet home! Asheville rolls out the welcome mat to new residents and has excellent amenities. Asheville is the kind of place locals never want to leave, and visitors frequently decide to make it their home. More than a vacation destination for craft beer and outdoor enthusiasts, this thriving city is exploding with career opportunities and a relaxed, artsy vibe with loads of quality-of-life assets to go around, regardless of what you’re looking for.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: One-party rule in Buncombe?
I’m an independent voter in Buncombe County, and I’ve lived here for a decade since relocating from the Boone area. Every single year, without fail, I’ve noticed that Asheville (and Buncombe as whole) has increasingly become a Democratic stronghold, not unlike every metro area in America. I’ve also noticed the same complaints year in and year out — high cost of living, low-paying jobs, lack of good jobs, homelessness, etc.
