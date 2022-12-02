ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia flu deaths climb to 26 since Oct. 1; 31 people died in all of last season

By jdruckenmiller, Source: Georgia Department of Public Health.
 2 days ago
About this chart: “Week 47” represents the week ending Nov. 26; “Week 40” is the seven days ending Oct. 8 or the state of the 2022-23 flu season. Source: Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has lost 26 people to the flu during the first eight weeks of the 2022-23 season compared to 31 deaths in the entire 2021-22 season. Twelve people died in the week ending Nov. 26.

Since October started, 1,171 people have been hospitalized by influenza with 282 outbreaks recorded around the state, the latest state Department of Public Health records show.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, there were a total of 543 people hospitalized and 40 outbreaks across Georgia.

So far this season, six people ages 50 to 64 age have died with 19 others 65 and older.

One victim was under 50.

In the latest review, Georgia’s flu rate was listed as “very high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Much of the country also is at that level with just a handful of states at “low” or “moderate.”

Healthcare leaders urge anyone six month or older to get vaccinated against the flu. Some other precautionary steps to stay healthy:

♦ Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water.

♦ Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing.

♦ Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent spread of the flu.

♦ Avoid touching your face.

♦ Stay home from work or school if sick.

