MIAMI - A woman sought in a deadly hit and run crash in Miramar has been arrested. Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez was struck and killed Sunday, Nov. 27th, as he crossed the 6500 block of Pembroke Road around 2:15 a.m. Ortega, 35, had only been in the U.S. for a year after moving from Nicaragua. On November 30th, police said that they were looking for Janae Lewis, 28, the registered owner of the vehicle that struck Martinez. Police said Lewis was seen driving the vehicle involved in the fatal crash. They said the vehicle was found in North Augusta, South Carolina and that Lewis had been seen in the area of Augusta, Georgia. On Tuesday, police said that Lewis was arrested at the home of a family member late Monday night. She's charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.

MIRAMAR, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO