Read full article on original website
Tonay
3d ago
whatever she's driving she's going to be pulled over if it's in her name. but why would she be driving after all this. she needs to be found she's a danger to society
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Related
Woman charged in deadly Miramar Hit and run
MIAMI - A woman sought in a deadly hit and run crash in Miramar has been arrested. Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez was struck and killed Sunday, Nov. 27th, as he crossed the 6500 block of Pembroke Road around 2:15 a.m. Ortega, 35, had only been in the U.S. for a year after moving from Nicaragua. On November 30th, police said that they were looking for Janae Lewis, 28, the registered owner of the vehicle that struck Martinez. Police said Lewis was seen driving the vehicle involved in the fatal crash. They said the vehicle was found in North Augusta, South Carolina and that Lewis had been seen in the area of Augusta, Georgia. On Tuesday, police said that Lewis was arrested at the home of a family member late Monday night. She's charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.
WRDW-TV
A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man
The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return. Her mother was found dead. Here's how Election Day is going in Augusta, elsewhere in Georgia. The showdown between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker is un full force. Here's an update.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta. Officials responded to the accident on Riverwatch Parkway. According to the authorities, the collision involved only one motorcycle.
WJBF.com
Fourth car crash into Aiken wall since July leaves residents searching for solutions
Fourth car crash into Aiken wall since July leaves …. Colby Hall talks Facebook threat to remove news | …. Facebook's parent company, Meta, is threatening to wipe news from people's feeds following reports that Congress could pass legislation making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Google and Facebook. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the government said it will introduce a law requiring these companies to pay media companies for local news content. Colby Hall, a founding editor at Mediaite.com, talks about these reports on "Morning in America."
WRDW-TV
Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash
The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage
MIAMI - A fight involving four to five people escalated to shots fired Monday night at a parking garage at Dadeland Mall.Miami-Dade police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle and pursued it but lost them. Hammocks division officers then noticed the vehicle after hearing the description of it over the police radio. They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street. Two people were taken into custody, including the shooter who was arrested. Several others in the car ran off. Police are looking for them.
WSVN-TV
Miramar police investigate shooting in connection to 2 crashes; 1 hospitalized
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miramar led to a crash and one person being hospitalized. Evidence markers lay on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 near Countyline Road as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., the Miramar Police Department responded to a...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police detective wounded in shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police detective was injured in a shooting Monday, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue. According to authorities, the detective, who was with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail, had a bullet fragment lodged in his...
Person taken to hospital, later dies following West Palm Beach shooting
A shooting in West Palm Beach along 54th Street sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen. The Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Javon Bradley. He was last seen on 11/30/22 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus headed to Atlanta, Ga. According to the sheriff's office, Bradley was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus in Atlanta, but it appears he did not get on the bus.
wgac.com
Four Year Old Struck and Killed by SUV in Aiken County
A four-year-old child is dead after being hit by an SUV Sunday afternoon in Aiken County. Coroner Darryl Ables says Zaviaion Stewart was walking along Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta Sunday with his siblings when he tried to cross the road. Authorities say Stewart was hit just before...
Coroner identifies 4-year-old killed while crossing road in Aiken County
MONETTA, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a child that attempted to cross a South Carolina highway has died after being hit by an SUV. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, the child, identified as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart, was walking with siblings along Columbia Highway North (U.S. 1) near Academy Street around 11:40 a.m. when Stewart attempted to cross the highway.
CCSO: Suspects stole over $10,000 worth of stuff
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying and locating suspects that allegedly stole merchandise, cash and gift cards valued at over $10,000.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer shot in the face; airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
WRDW-TV
Crash kills 39-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s office is investigating a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street. The coroner says 31-year-old David Belk, of Sardis, was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 p.m. Sunday. OTHER FATAL CRASHES:. On Sunday, just after 3:30...
WRDW-TV
A look at 2-missing person cases in the region
The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return. Her mother was found dead. Here's how Election Day is going in Augusta, elsewhere in Georgia. The showdown between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker is un full force. Here's an update.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist shoots 1 after being hit by SUV in Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call...
YAHOO!
Active duty soldier charged with DUI, indecent exposure at Martinez daycare
An active duty U.S. Army soldier recently was arrested after exposing himself while intoxicated in military uniform outside a Martinez daycare, according to authorities. The 39-year-old Augusta man is charged with indecent exposure and driving under the influence, noted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. An employee of Oakbrook Country Daycare...
WSVN-TV
1 transported in officer involved shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to an incident in Miami that escalated when an officer discharged his firearm. Officers were dispatched around 3.a.m. on Sunday due to reports of an assault in a parking area Wynwood. Officers said while trying to get hold of the suspect near Northwest 22nd Avenue...
niceville.com
Two-day crime spree leads to 27 years in prison for Florida man
FLORIDA — A two-day crime spree that involved carjacking, robbery, and a firearm has resulted in a lengthy prison sentence for a Miami man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Frankie David Vargas II of Miami has been sentenced to 27...
Comments / 6