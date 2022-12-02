Read full article on original website
Brookhaven town board members approve Oak Street Subdivision Project in Port Jefferson Station
longisland.com
Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
Crowd fills Riverhead’s new town square for tree-lighting event Sunday evening : photo slideshow
A crowd filled Riverhead’s new town square Sunday evening to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy the inaugural lighting of the Colorado blue spruce Christmas tree bedecked with festive decorations and a thousand colorful lights, standing tall near the center of the square. Revelers enjoyed caroling, performances by East...
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: Luxurious log cabin tucked away in Greenport
All is calm, all is bright, in this week’s stunning Dream Home. A luxurious log cabin with an all-white interior sits on Gull Pond Lane in the utmost private setting. “There is no need for curtains or Hamptons-style hedges with this amazingly private and secluded property,” said listing agent Simone Doroski of Nest Seekers International. “The nature of the property, and the airy layout, provide a feeling of being in the middle of the Adirondacks, but with the convenience of being a quick bike ride to the bustling village of Greenport.”
longislandbusiness.com
Overnight Closures on the Long Island Expressway in Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation advised motorists that there will be closures this week on the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in Nassau County to facilitate various bridge and highway maintenance operations. Wednesday, December 7: The westbound lanes will be closed and detoured onto the North Service Road...
longisland.com
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
sbstatesman.com
Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County
Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
Town settles federal lawsuit over proposed new cell tower on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton
Riverhead Town has settled a federal lawsuit brought last year by a Houston-based telecommunications company seeking to erect a 120-foot monopole cell tower off Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton. Crown Castle Towers was looking to replace two older towers it operates on two other leased sites on Fresh Pond Avenue...
Oyster Bay Sending Trucks to Help Huntington After Fire
The Town of Oyster Bay is sending five trash trucks to Huntington to make up for Saturday night’s loss of six trash trucks by fire. Deputy Supervisor John McCarron said that two vehicles were rescued from the line of trucks that caught fire and driven Read More ...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Cutchogue residents sign petition against proposed lithium battery storage facility
According to Key Capture Energy, the facility would provide energy to neighbors, but residents are not buying it.
Astoria Post
Construction Begins on $4.5 billion Transmission Line That Will Bring Clean Energy From Canada to Western Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul marked the start of construction last week of a 339-mile transmission line that will deliver clean energy from Canada to a converter station in Astoria. The governor was among several officials to break ground on the $4.5 billion project in upstate Washington County on Wednesday. The transmission...
East End Full Show: North Fork Chocolate, Southold Fish Market, Dart's Christmas Tree farm
Doug Geed visits a very unique Christmas tree farm, a busy fish market and a chocolate shop with a fun Christmas display.
sbstatesman.com
Five weeks of winter in Port Jefferson: 10 things to do over break
With the end of the fall semester in sight, excitement of the upcoming break and winter activities is building. For anyone staying on campus this upcoming winter, there are plenty of things to do without having to travel far. Whether you are more of a foodie, a theater person or...
With New Milling Machine, Highway Department Poised to Pave More Roads
The Huntington Highway Department has acquired a milling machine that will allow town workers to properly prepare roads for repaving, says Andre Sorrentino, highway department supervisor. Contractors have been milling the town’s roads for repavement in past years. But with the town’s $400,000 purchase, funded Read More ...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Artist Muriel Musarra to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown
Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of artist Muriel Musarra will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from Dec. 9 to Feb. 2, 2023. The art exhibit, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., said the press release.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store. A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 5.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY
Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
Queens greenthumbs lament loss of hundreds of trees for Long Island Expressway expansion
Some 260 trees are being cut down to make way for an expansion of the Long Island Expressway. Screenshots from Google Maps in Bayside, Queens show a before and after of the trees. The state is chopping down the half-century old trees to build a new auxiliary lane in Bayside and Oakland Gardens. [ more › ]
Plans for Route 58 & Mill Road site, where four restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, are proposed, move forward
The developer looking to build four restaurants on the seven-acre mostly vacant site at the corner of Route 58 and Mill Road was back before the Planning Board last night to discuss new revisions to his proposed site plan. The Jimmy John’s fast-food restaurant, previously slated to jointly occupy —...
