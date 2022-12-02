ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Luxurious log cabin tucked away in Greenport

All is calm, all is bright, in this week’s stunning Dream Home. A luxurious log cabin with an all-white interior sits on Gull Pond Lane in the utmost private setting. “There is no need for curtains or Hamptons-style hedges with this amazingly private and secluded property,” said listing agent Simone Doroski of Nest Seekers International. “The nature of the property, and the airy layout, provide a feeling of being in the middle of the Adirondacks, but with the convenience of being a quick bike ride to the bustling village of Greenport.”
GREENPORT, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Overnight Closures on the Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation advised motorists that there will be closures this week on the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in Nassau County to facilitate various bridge and highway maintenance operations. Wednesday, December 7: The westbound lanes will be closed and detoured onto the North Service Road...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY
sbstatesman.com

Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County

Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Artist Muriel Musarra to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of artist Muriel Musarra will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from Dec. 9 to Feb. 2, 2023. The art exhibit, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., said the press release.
SMITHTOWN, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY

​​Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
BABYLON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy