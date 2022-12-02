ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley Wins Broyles Award

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has won the 2022 Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach since 1996. Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, was the architect of one of the nation’s top-scoring and total offenses in 2022, helping lead the TCU Horned Frogs to their first playoff appearance in school history.
CFB Playoff Chair Boo Corrigan Explains Why TCU Earned the No. 3 Seed Over Ohio State

The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football Playoff after being selected as the No. 3 seed on Selection Sunday. The only drama appeared to be if TCU or Ohio State would be the No. 3 seed. And in the end, it was TCU getting the nod over the Buckeyes, who weren’t playing on Championship Saturday after losing the Big Ten East to Michigan, who beat Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.
TCU Opens as 9-Point Underdog vs. Michigan in CFB Playoff

TCU vs Michigan (-9) Over/Under: 60. TCU Moneyline (to win outright): +270 (27/10) Michigan Moneyline (to win outright): -325 (4/13) The Horned Frogs went 12-1 this season, starting off 12-0 before losing the Big 12 Conference Championship Game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, falling to Kansas State 31-28 in overtime.
TCU Football Makes College Football Playoff as No. 3 Seed

The TCU Horned Frogs have made the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed. TCU becomes the first team other than Oklahoma from the Big 12 Conference to make the Playoff. The Horned Frogs went 12-1 this season, but there was some drama as they lost the Big 12 Conference Championship Game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, falling to Kansas State 31-28 in overtime.
Watch: Punches Thrown During TCU Women’s Basketball Game

The TCU women’s basketball game turned ugly on Monday night in a win over George Washington. During the game, TCU’s Bella Cravens threw a punch at GW’s Essence Brown. You can see the video below. It appears she was upset by an unnecessary hair pull. Here’s the...
