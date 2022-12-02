The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football Playoff after being selected as the No. 3 seed on Selection Sunday. The only drama appeared to be if TCU or Ohio State would be the No. 3 seed. And in the end, it was TCU getting the nod over the Buckeyes, who weren’t playing on Championship Saturday after losing the Big Ten East to Michigan, who beat Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO