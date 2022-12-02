Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Consortium of government, foundation, industry and academic institutions create STEM scholarship program for Miami area students
The City of Miami has teamed it up with Venture Miami, the Miami Foundation and technology companies to launch a scholarship program to benefit residents who are planning to study for careers in STEM at local colleges and universities. The University of Miami, Florida International University, Miami-Dade College and Florida...
islandernews.com
Rotary president offers thanks for donations to Liberty City garden project
As the current president of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club, I feel I must share with our community the wonderful work that our Key Biscayne Rotary Club did in raising over $7,000 from our members, from our Key Biscayne community, and from donors outside our island – all to benefit the Vegetable Garden Project being done by theClub in conjunction with the Liberty City Rotary Club and the Tacolcy Center.
islandernews.com
An homage to 40 years of warmth, relaxation and friendship in Key Biscayne
Forty years ago, in 1982, Bobby and I decided it was time to relax a bit during the cold winter months in Baltimore. We were both self-employed and working full-time so it was possible to take off 10 days each month from December to April. Our first experience was a...
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Click10.com
Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care
MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay. Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs. Founding director Shavon Saint...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Matthew Ciminero, M.D., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon
December 1, 2022 – Orthopedic surgeon Matthew Ciminero, M.D., joins Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Ciminero specializes in orthopedic trauma and adult reconstruction. Dr. Ciminero joins Baptist Health Orthopedic Care after completing his orthopedic trauma fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. “I’m pleased...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
islandernews.com
“We're super excited; it's huge,” DeSantis earmarks $650,000 to Village for Stormwater Infrastructure Program
Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance this week under sunny skies at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, but there was no time for lounging in a hammock or dipping his toes in the sand. Standing behind a podium with a blue and white banner that read, "Protecting Florida Together,"...
DeSantis announces $23M spending plan to boost Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced $22.7 million will go toward water-quality projects involving Biscayne Bay, including wetlands restoration, stormwater management and long-awaited conversions from septic tanks to sewer systems in Miami.The money, spread through seven grants, is based on recommendations of the Biscayne Bay Commission, which was created in a 2021 law."It's a very big, populous part of the state. And so, there's just naturally things that you have to deal with," DeSantis said while at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne. "And of course, it seems to be a place that more and...
themiamihurricane.com
Student rally against Iron Arrow Honor Society in petition against cultural appropriation
A petition circulating Instagram the week before Thanksgiving caught the attention of UM students and stirred up discussions surrounding cultural appropriation. The title is “A Call to Change the Practices of the Iron Arrow Society.”. With just under 1,000 signatures, the petition has called to attention ongoing controversy surrounding...
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital
During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
biscaynetimes.com
Stunning Shakeup in NMB Politics
November elections produced a volcanic eruption in North Miami Beach, where voters rejected the current commission by turning a 4-3 majority on its head amid criticism of corruption, waste and lack of transparency. The result makes a shift in governance and management all but inevitable. Voters defeated incumbent commissioner Paule...
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
Click10.com
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Piano Festival inaugurates fifth season with an holiday orchestral concert
Residents who believe in the wonder of Christmas – and others who simply enjoy the holiday season – will be able to watch and listen to the magic happen next week as the Key Biscayne Piano Festival returns for its fifth season. The event will be held near...
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne’s Saturday meal-deals
Celebrate the first Saturday in December relaxing and enjoying the great dining options our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up on this Saturday, December 3, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!. We are a unique and healthy restaurant...
South Florida Times
More rental and mortgage help available
Miami, Fla. – Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties are offering rental and home buying assistance for people struggling to pay rent and facing eviction, and those seeking to purchase their ﬁrst houses. Financial institutions have collaborated with Miami-Dade and area cities to offer assistance to ﬁrst-time home buyers...
