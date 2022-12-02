ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes

On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
Timeline cleanse: Oregonians are really neighborly

A majority of Oregonians trust their neighbors and believe they'd help them out in a pinch, a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center found. Christopher Webster, a North Portland resident, defined neighborliness as "a mutual responsibility for people who live near each other." Laurie Holst, a Corvallis...

