Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
Republican John Duarte wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican John Duarte wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Timeline cleanse: Oregonians are really neighborly
A majority of Oregonians trust their neighbors and believe they'd help them out in a pinch, a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center found. Christopher Webster, a North Portland resident, defined neighborliness as "a mutual responsibility for people who live near each other." Laurie Holst, a Corvallis...
