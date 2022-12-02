Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
NJPW President Takami Obhari Requests For Vocal Crowd Noise Ban To Be Lifted
NJPW President Takami Obhari has requested for the vocal crowd noise ban in Japan to be lifted. Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, New Japan Pro Wrestling has seen their business significantly decrease. Since then, NJPW shows have seen fans not be able to freely cheer. Instead, the New Japan...
Championship Match Cancelled Due To Top WWE Star Medical Issue
An upcoming championship match has been cancelled due to a top WWE star being ‘medically disqualified’. On tonight’s (December 5) episode of Raw, The Usos are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the team of Elias and Matt Riddle. The winning team was...
New Match Announced For December 7 AEW Dynamite
A new women’s match has been announced for next week’s (December 7) episode of AEW Dynamite. Two weeks ago on Dynamite, Red Velvet made her return from injury, rejoining Jade Cargill as a member of the Baddies. Velvet’s return led to Kiera Hogan being removed from the group,...
Replacement Named For WWE Championship Match Changed Due To Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (December 5) an announcement regarding a match on this week’s SmackDown on Friday. While we brought the story earlier of the Tag Team Championship match scheduled for Friday night’s SmackDown being changed, now a replacement has been named as the match will go on!
AEW Star Hopes Partnership Doesn’t End At ROH Final Battle
An AEW star hopes his partnership will not split at ROH Final Battle. Over the spring of 2022, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland both signed with All Elite Wrestling and organically formed a tag team in a rivalry with Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Swerve In Our...
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
WWE Star Makes Segment Announcement At UFC Event
A WWE star has made the announcement of an upcoming segment, while ringside at this weekend’s UFC event. Grayson Waller is one of five men set to be a part of the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on December 10. The other competitors in the match...
Update On Status Of Ring Of Honor HonorClub
When Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year, the company had gone on hiatus awaiting a potential relaunch. This also led to ROH’s HonorClub service going on hiatus, with the company announcing back in July that they were planning to launch a rebooted version of the service.
More Main Roster Debuts At WWE Taping
There have been even more NXT stars making appearances on the main roster at tonight’s WWE Raw taping (December 5). At tonight’s WWE Raw taping, more NXT stars made their main roster debut as they popped by Main Event for matches. Kicking things off for NXT, Katana Chance...
WWE Star Returns To Raw For Vengeance
A WWE star has returned to WWE Raw tonight (December 5) to immediately insert himself into a title picture after several weeks away from TV. Fans may remember that back on November 14, Theory attacked Ziggler when he initially “snapped”, but Ziggler was back on Raw tonight, with a vengeance.
Find Out Which Team Topped PWI Top 100 Tag Teams For 2022
The results are in and the top tag team in the professional wrestling game in 2022 as determined by Pro Wrestling Illustrated is…. Pro Wrestling Illustrated has spoken and released it’s list of the top 100 tag teams in professional wrestling in 2022. With a consideration period extending from...
AEW Star Becomes First To Hit 100 Losses
Serpentico has hit a huge milestone at AEW. He has become the first wrestler to hit 100 losses for the promotion. Serpentico first wrestled for AEW in March 2020 and has also performed under the name Jon Cruz. He hit the milestone during AEW Dark: Elevation that aired on December...
AEW Star Compares WWE Past To Current Role
An AEW star has compared their time in WWE to present day, expressing gratitude and dropping a very intriguing pitch!. Vickie Guerrero is not only a current AEW star but in her own right, a wrestling legend for her previous work alongside husband, Eddie as well as after his passing.
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
Top WWE Star Addresses Crowd After Raw Goes Off Air
Becky Lynch addressed the crowd when last night’s December 5 edition of WWE Raw wrapped up and went off the air. A fan caught the moment at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and shared the footage. In the clip, Lynch thanks the fans for supporting her. She...
Here Is Who Produced Incredible SmackDown World Cup Final
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown (December 2) took place on FS1 instead of the show’s usual channel FOX. The show featured the final match of the SmackDown World Cup, which saw Ricochet defeat Santos Escobar to win the trophy. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), the World...
The Usos Respond To Criticism Over PWI Tag Team 100 Ranking
The Usos have responded to criticism over their Pro Wrestling Illustrated Tag Team 100 ranking. For over 500 days, Jimmy and Jey Uso have reigned as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. About 300 days into the run, the duo defeated RK-Bro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The...
WWE Teases Two Epic Future Feuds On Raw
Tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw saw the tease of a potentially epic future feud between two big stars. On tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw there were a pair of three-way Women’s matches with the winners set to face off next week to determine who would become number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Women’s Championship.
