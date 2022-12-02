Read full article on original website
Related
WNCT
Coastal Carolina hires NC State’s Beck to replace Chadwell, will face ECU in Birmingham Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left to coach Liberty. Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and executive director for football, announced the move Sunday, the same day Chadwell was named the Flames’ head coach.
Two 2023 ECU commits earn berths to state championship games
Two East Carolina class of 2023 commitments have advanced to their respective high school teams’ state championship games. Tight end commit Antonio Ferguson of Apopka High School in Florida saw his team defeat Palm Beach Central on Friday night to clinch a spot in the FHSAA 4M state title game against top-seeded Miami Columbus. In addition, safety commit Gregory Turner’s Cedar Grove team in Georgia shut out Oconee County in a dominant 23-0 win to secure a place in the 3A Georgia state championship against Sandy Creek.
ECU bounces back with win over Campbell
First-year East Carolina coach Michael Schwartz was confident in the Pirates’ ability to respond from the team’s worst loss of the season heading into Friday night’s game inside Minges Coliseum. The Pirates backed up their coach in a major way with one of their better performances of...
Northern Nash advances to 3A final, beats Seventy-First in final minute
Rocky Mount, N.C. — For the first time since 2002, the Northern Nash football team will play for a state championship. In a battle of two undefeated teams, (1) Northern Nash picked up a 23-22 win over (3) Seventy-First in the 3A eastern regional championship on Friday night, earning a trip to the state championship game.
wcti12.com
The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights
The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
East Duplin downs rival Wallace-Rose Hill in dramatic finish, heads to 2A championship
Beulaville, N.C. — A team from Duplin County will represent the 2A east in the state championship game after East Duplin knocked off reigning state runner-up and county rival Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday night. In a back-and-forth game, the 2nd-seeded Panthers finally secured a lead for good in the...
Tarboro pulls away from Rosewood, advances to 6th straight state championship game
Tarboro, N.C. — For the sixth straight season, the Tarboro Vikings are playing for a state championship. Despite a close first half, (1) Tarboro pulled away from (3) Rosewood in the 1A east championship on Friday night, 35-7. Now the Vikings will look to win a third straight state title.
WITN
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
North Carolina company shares cowboy lifestyle with community
ELM CITY, NC (WNCT) — Cavvietta Quarter Horse and Cattle Company has been operating and sharing the cowboy lifestyle in Wilson County for five years. Their original property was too small for their growing business and they needed more space for their herd. They closed on their new property in Elm City in 2017. That […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
WNCT
People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District
People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Family Support...
wcti12.com
Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper
LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
WNCT
Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend
There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach held its Christmas parade Friday, too. Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend. There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe
All students, staff and others are safe after a chaotic scene at Washington High School this morning, according to a released statement from Beaufort County Schools. Multiple agencies responded to the school as concerned parents crowded nearby neighborhood streets just outside a law enforcement perimeter. “Local law enforcement received a...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
wcti12.com
NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
neusenews.com
Beary Smokey Smokehouse opens on Herritage Street
Located in the heart of Kinston, on the corner of North and Herritage street, Beary Smokey Smokehouse serves plated food to order, and has an upstairs venue that will seat up to 90 people and offer in-house catering with décor. They specialize in smoked meats, and have award winning sides.
247Sports
63K+
Followers
403K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0