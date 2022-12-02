Read full article on original website
The Callisto Protocol gets Steam bombed over its poor PC performance
In brief: Many fans of Dead Space had been excited about the arrival of The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the horror series that first arrived in 2008. Its reception from critics has generally been better than average, but that's not the case on Steam, where the PC version has been getting review bombed for its abysmal performance even on the most powerful machines. The developers have now released a patch to address these issues, though this all feels depressingly familiar.
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Weren't we just here? Well, now we are exploring the Chemical Plant zone in the 3D-Sonic style, here in stage 2-4.
Roberto the Scientist
From the Glaseado Mountain Pokemon Center, head to the southeast down a descending path. Roberto is there near the green patch of land that separates West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain.
The Callisto Protocol To Get Six Months of Additional Content Starting Feb. 2023
There is more content for The Callisto Protocol content coming players’ way. Video game developer Striking Distance Studios recently announced it would release six months of content, along with two free updates to the games, for its newly released survival horror game early next year. Striking Distance set The...
Yaiza the Model
Pokemon: Cryogonal (Lv. 53), Cloyster (Lv. 53), Frosmoth (Lv. 53) Yaiza the Model is located on the middle island, west of Casseroya Lake.
Mikel the Poke Maniac
Pokemon: Charcadet (Lv. 29), Spiritomb (Lv. 29) Mikel is located right at the exit of Colonnade Hollow on the way to West Province (Area Three).
Scream Tail
Scream Tail is a New Pokemon and part of the Scarlet and Violet Pokedex. This Scream Tail Pokedex page includes how to get Scream Tail and more in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
The Callisto Protocols Highest Difficulty Trophy or Achievement can be unlocked easily
The Callisto Protocol Platinum Trophy received a strong 5/10 gold in difficulty from PowerPyx because of its unpredictable combat. In a recent release, an experiment with the x, gave rise to a new wave of luck, but the idea of a trick, would be to take an equal of the highest difficulty (which requires Platinum) without ever playing on the limit of security (maximum). Before proceeding, make sure you don’t update your game if Striking Distance Studios patch the exploit.
Kvasirs Poems 9 - Upon Pursuing a Place Not Marked On Maps
As you pass through, you’ll have to go to the back of the marketplace and climb up to the upper walkways. Once there, take two lefts to go across some wooden walkways, then at the end, jump left across the gap.
CD Projekt Red Is Sunsetting Support for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
CD Projekt Red is sunsetting support for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game though has reassured the game will remain online for years to come. Gwent will be supported with new cards and eSports tournaments throughout 2023 but this will end as of 2024 as the game switches to a community-focused approach, in what is internally known as Project Gwentfinity.
Genshin Marvelous Merchandise 3.2 Items and Rewards
Liben the merchant is back in Genshin Impact's Marvelous Merchandise 3.2, one of the 3.2 version update's final events. Hand in some common items you can find across Teyvat and get some handy rewards, including Primogems for character banners, in return. This Genshin Impact guide explains what you need for...
Acer Palmatum Chapter - Kazuha Story Quest Walkthrough
Dive into the enigmatic Inazuman swordsman's past at last with Kaedahara Kazuha's story quest in Genshin Impact. A year after the five-star Anemo character first made an appearance, he was finally given a questline in the version 2.8 update exploring what happens to him now that Inazuma has returned to peace - and giving you a new sword in the process.
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
Kronos Island - Hermit Koco Location
The Hermit Koco on Kronos Island is available after the Titan fight in the Northeast corner of the island. The Hermit Koco will allow you to level up your power and defense by handing in the blue orb and red heart seeds we've found scattered around Sonic Frontiers' world. Every blue seed will raise your defense by 1, while the red seeds will boost your power by 1.
Dark Souls Creator Miyazaki Has “No Idea” What Made Elden Ring Such a Hit
FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia held earlier today in Tokyo. The Grand Award was given to the two games developed in the Asia region with the highest worldwide sales, and Elden Ring took home the honor along with Genshin Impact. As of the end of June, Elden Ring had sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
Family Crests 5 - Kvasirs Crest
This Family Crest is found in The Veiled Passage. As you head through the main tunnel, you’ll come across a section where you face Reavers, as well as some spitter plants.
Epic Games Store Announces the Two Free Video Games for This Week; Next Week to Offer Saints Row IV and More
Epic Game Store is one of the main platforms where PC players can purchase their games. The platform is also known for providing free titles to players every week. This week's free titles are Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box, and they are available till December 8, 9:30 PM.
Hideo Kojima Teases More About Upcoming Game Through New Logos
Hideo Kojima's games have already been teased plenty as we already know the name for the next project, Overdose, and that American actress Elle Fanning will be starring in one of his new games. The two titles that Kojima is working on are Death Stranding 2 and Project Overdose. Kojima has also stated that his new project may revolutionize the video game and film space, as it comes from an entirely different medium.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 2-6
The man whose loot was so good it crashed Destiny's servers this morning, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr...
Hilt of Forsbrandr
A sword forged to bring justice, this defensive relic can only be gained after finding and freeing the souls of all 48 of Odin's Ravens. Once you have completed this task, you'll be ambushed by the Raven Keeper, who will fight you in the nearby training arena in Niflheim. You'll need to defeat her and the many enemies she summons - including an icy dragon - and after defeating them all, the relic will be yours.
