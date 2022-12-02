ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sioux City Journal

CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer named to State Department youth post

Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, was appointed to serve as the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for global youth issues, the department announced Thursday. Finkenauer was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives at 25 and the U.S. House at 29. In 2019, she became the youngest woman to sponsor a bill that passed in the U.S. House. A press release from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that experience gives her insight into the “key role youth voices and perspective play in policymaking and good governance.”
CBS Chicago

Former President Barack Obama honored with historical marker outside state capitol in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historical marker for the United States and the state of Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Legislature honored former president Barack Obama by unveiling a plaque at the state capital, where Obama announced his candidacy for president.Obama made the historic announcement in 2007. It's also the place where former president Abraham Lincoln began his road to the White House. 
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
BBC

Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion

Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Carolina tapped for first primary

WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel has approved. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving...
UPI News

Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Secret Service agent in charge of former president Donald Trump's security detail on Jan. 6, 2021, met Thursday with investigators from the House select committee probing the incident. Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., confirmed the appearance while speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, but did not...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, barred from closed caucus meetings, running for state Senate

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who earlier this year was barred from attending closed caucus meetings with her fellow Assembly Republicans, is running for a recently vacated state Senate seat. Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, announced Monday plans to run for the seat previously held by Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, to "continue to...

