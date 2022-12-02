ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams injury report: Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones questionable vs. Seahawks

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232c9W_0jVY8BYB00

Two key starters have already been ruled out for the Rams this week, but several others are considered questionable to play against the Seahawks. In addition to Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford being out, Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones are all questionable, according to Sean McVay.

Terrell Lewis, Travin Howard and Lance McCutcheon have also been ruled out and won’t play against Seattle.

Hill is expected to be a game-time decision due to his groin injury, so it’ll be a close call as to whether the Rams will have their No. 2 cornerback. Jones was dealing with back spasms earlier in the week but is “making good progress, so that looks like that could be positive for us,” McVay said.

On a positive front, Ty Nsekhe is expected to be ready to play against the Seahawks. He’s dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjfvV_0jVY8BYB00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders winners and losers in 27-20 victory vs. Chargers

The Raiders nearly wasted a dominant performance on offense and defense against the Chargers but came out on top, 27-20, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. After a slow start that included two early turnovers, the Raiders offense averaged nearly seven yards per play against Los Angeles, led by wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. The Las Vegas defense didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter, hounding Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert along the way.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Falcons: 4 big takeaways from the win

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently riding a two-game win streak thanks to the 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Coming out 2-0 during this two-game road trip is impressive but what are our big takeaways from the win? Read on. This still isn't a good football team. Two wins in...
49erswebzone

49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones revealed why Ezekiel Elliott didn't start for the first time in his Cowboys career

It’s not how you start — or in this case, don’t start — but how you finish, right?. When Ezekiel Elliott has been healthy for the Dallas Cowboys, he’s started. That didn’t happen on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Fans wondered: Is this is a sign that he’s now the 1B to Tony Pollard’s 1A? The beginning of the end of his Cowboys career?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny says there's a chance he could return this season

The Seahawks running backs took a ton of physical punishment in Sunday’s close call win over the Rams. To recap, rookie Ken Walker left the game early with an ankle injury and didn’t return. At one point Deejay Dallas was doubtful to return with his own ankle issue but Tony Jones Jr. getting cracked in the helmet forced Dallas back into action. Jones and Dallas deserve credit for gritting it out the rest of the game but they’re probably not close to 100% right now. Meanwhile, Walker will undergo tests on his ankle today.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Baltimore Ravens set Lamar Jackson up to fail and his body finally did

Lamar Jackson wants a fully guaranteed contract. The Baltimore Ravens don’t want to give him one. That’s not the reason why Baltimore rolled into 2022 with a massively depleted receiving corps, but that bug was a hidden feature for a franchise trying to squeeze a bargain from a former MVP. Any backslide this fall — like the one that saw his touchdown rate drop and interception rate rise in 2021 — was evidence Jackson was unworthy of a record-setting contract as he stood on the precipice of free agency.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers expected to release QB Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield experiment is all but over for the Carolina Panthers. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Monday morning, the team is expected to release the former No. 1 overall pick later today. He will land on waivers when the move is made official. Under...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 13 betting recap: Injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Lamar Jackson change everything

Both the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers won on Sunday, but neither team came out of those games feeling great after losing their quarterbacks to injuries. San Francisco’s injury was more devastating as Jimmy Garoppolo is set to miss the rest of the season with a broken foot. Already having lost Trey Lance for the season, the Niners are down to third-string option and Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy. They still have the third-shortest odds to win the NFC at BetMGM, and they can survive with Purdy at QB, but it’ll be hard to trust them to go very far without starting-caliber QB play.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy