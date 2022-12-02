Read full article on original website
Commanders DC Jack Del Rio pleased with Ryan Kerrigan's role as assistant coach
It’s rare to see NFL teams make coaching changes in training camp. However, the Washington Commanders made a notable over the summer, firing defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoting assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina to defensive line coach. By promoting Zgonina, the Commanders had an opening...
Commanders final injury report for Week 13 vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders will be without top cornerback Benjamin St-Juste for Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. St-Juste, who injured his ankle in the Week 11 win over the Houston Texans, will miss his second consecutive game. With Washington’s bye week coming in Week 14, the Commanders may be looking to get St-Juste an extra week of rest before the final stretch.
Giants Wide Receiver Will Not Play Against Washington Today
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay's tough season continued on Sunday. Golladay has officially been made inactive for this afternoon's pivotal matchup against the division rival Washington Commanders. The veteran wideout has been dealing with an illness the last few days. "The Giants won't have wide receiver Kenny Golladay...
Giants rule 3 out, 9 questionable vs. Commanders
The New York Giants will host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and will do so with several key players expected to return. The Giants won’t be a full strength but will be closer than they’ve been in weeks. The Commanders, meanwhile, are a bit banged up and will play a few starters short.
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson: Breakout Game in Tie at Giants
After a frustrating three weeks production-wise, Washington Commanders rookie receiver Jahan Dotson had his busiest game to date against the New York Giants ... but left MetLife Stadium with a different type of frustration.
Report: There is 'considerable doubt' that Odell Beckham Jr. is fully healthy
The potential reunion between star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants has heated up the past week with a two-day visit by Beckham to New Jersey to meet with his old team. The Giants are one of at least three teams interested in signing Beckham, along...
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
Cowboys ‘Favorite’ to Sign OBJ, But Jerry Won’t Keep WR from ‘Leaving the Star’
Dallas as “the favorite”? We still say “maybe,” in large part because we know some inside team HQ are disappointed about OBJ not planning to actually work out on the field.
News: Final injury report released, are Cowboys good enough without Beckham?
As Monday’s meeting with who-know-who approaches, the Cowboys front office may be looking internally for a reference point when it comes to questions about Beckham’s knee. Plus, why Cowboys fans shouldn’t lose sight of the year CeeDee Lamb is having while they pine away for OBJ, and why a look at the stats would seem to indicate that this drawn-out courtship might be something of a waste of time.
Lions activate rookie WR Jameson Williams from NFI list
The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list, making him available for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams suffered a torn ACL in last year’s national title game while at Alabama, and has been working his way back to full strength....
Rams inactives: Troy Hill out, Brian Allen and Ernest Jones active
It was another week of injury questions for the Los Angeles Rams leading up to today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Having already ruled out Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Terrell Lewis, the Rams carried additional injury concerns into Week 13. Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones were...
Giants make in-person push for OBJ, but are Cowboys still the favorites?
Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off his free agent/publicity tour in New Jersey on Thursday night by stepping back into his past and embracing the nostalgia. And according to one of his former Giants teammates, the lure of returning to his old home could be strong. "I told him, ‘Man, it...
NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?
The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
Commanders vs. Giants: 3 Takeaways From Washington's Tie vs. New York
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants each had their chances before the game ended in a tie.
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit: OBJ Gets 'Fully Loaded' Message from Cowboys QB Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that in preparing for a Super Bowl run, the team needs all the weapons it can get ... as Odell Beckham Jr. prepares to visit.
Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles inactives for Week 13
The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles have released their list of inactives for the Week 13 contest on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee ruled out four players ahead of Sunday, including defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Elijah Molden, wide receiver Cody Hollister and running back Hassan Haskins. The only Titans player listed...
Purdue's Jeff Brohm to Louisville football? 5 possible candidates to replace Scott Satterfield
With Scott Satterfield out, Louisville will begin its search for a new head coach. Here are five possible candidates for the opening.
Jaguars are 7th in 2023 NFL Draft order after Week 13
The Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer to yet another offseason with a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. With five weeks left to play, the Jaguars are currently seventh in the 2023 NFL Draft order. Jacksonville is third out of the four teams with 4-8 records when it comes to the strength of schedule tiebreaker.
Giants vs. Commanders Week 13 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck) CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) WR Kenny Golladay (illness) CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder) CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) G Trai Turner (knee/ankle)
Odell Beckham Jr. Arrives: VIDEO - Visits to Giants, Bills, Cowboys Officially Begin
Along the way, there have been some revelations from OBJ himself, and "leaks'' from his "circle.'' But today begins his actual set of visits, to the Giants, Bills and Cowboys.
