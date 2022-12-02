ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders final injury report for Week 13 vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders will be without top cornerback Benjamin St-Juste for Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. St-Juste, who injured his ankle in the Week 11 win over the Houston Texans, will miss his second consecutive game. With Washington’s bye week coming in Week 14, the Commanders may be looking to get St-Juste an extra week of rest before the final stretch.
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Will Not Play Against Washington Today

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay's tough season continued on Sunday. Golladay has officially been made inactive for this afternoon's pivotal matchup against the division rival Washington Commanders. The veteran wideout has been dealing with an illness the last few days. "The Giants won't have wide receiver Kenny Golladay...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants rule 3 out, 9 questionable vs. Commanders

The New York Giants will host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and will do so with several key players expected to return. The Giants won’t be a full strength but will be closer than they’ve been in weeks. The Commanders, meanwhile, are a bit banged up and will play a few starters short.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Final injury report released, are Cowboys good enough without Beckham?

As Monday’s meeting with who-know-who approaches, the Cowboys front office may be looking internally for a reference point when it comes to questions about Beckham’s knee. Plus, why Cowboys fans shouldn’t lose sight of the year CeeDee Lamb is having while they pine away for OBJ, and why a look at the stats would seem to indicate that this drawn-out courtship might be something of a waste of time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions activate rookie WR Jameson Williams from NFI list

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list, making him available for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams suffered a torn ACL in last year’s national title game while at Alabama, and has been working his way back to full strength....
FOX Sports

Giants make in-person push for OBJ, but are Cowboys still the favorites?

Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off his free agent/publicity tour in New Jersey on Thursday night by stepping back into his past and embracing the nostalgia. And according to one of his former Giants teammates, the lure of returning to his old home could be strong. "I told him, ‘Man, it...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles inactives for Week 13

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles have released their list of inactives for the Week 13 contest on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee ruled out four players ahead of Sunday, including defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Elijah Molden, wide receiver Cody Hollister and running back Hassan Haskins. The only Titans player listed...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars are 7th in 2023 NFL Draft order after Week 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer to yet another offseason with a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. With five weeks left to play, the Jaguars are currently seventh in the 2023 NFL Draft order. Jacksonville is third out of the four teams with 4-8 records when it comes to the strength of schedule tiebreaker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy