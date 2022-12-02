Read full article on original website
Pantone just announced its Color of the Year for 2023 – I have some thoughts on this 'fearless' choice
As another year draws to a close, there's one very important date left in the design calendar we've been patiently awaiting – the announcement of Pantone's Color of the Year for 2023. Nowadays, there are a lot of Colors of the Year for 2023, with every paint brand announcing...
No, Pantone's 2023 color of the year isn't Barbiecore pink – though it isn't far off
Pantone knows Barbiecore pink was a huge color the past few months. Here's why they chose Viva Magenta as the 2023 color of the year instead.
Pantone's color of 2023 is 'an unconventional shade for an unconventional time'
While 2023 is still weeks away, the hue masters at Pantone have already named next year's official color: “Viva Magenta.”. Described as a “nuanced crimson red tone,” the color is “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time," according to the company. "Pantone’s Color of The Year,...
The Pantone Color of the Year 2023 Is a Fun and Fearless Hue
Paint, nail polish, clothing color—this versatile hue always looks gorgeous.
Viva Magenta is Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year
Veri Peri is out and Viva Magenta is in. Pantone, which claims to be an authority on color, picked Viva Magenta as its color of the year for 2023 because it "vibrates with vim and vigor." "It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive...
