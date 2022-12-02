Read full article on original website
Related
Rockton holds annual ‘Christmas Walk’
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holiday season, so the annual “Rockton Christmas Walk” took place in Downtown Rockton this weekend. There was shopping, lights and a lot of Christmas festivities all weekend long. It was the 38th year that the tradition has been held. Saturday’s fun included writing letters to Santa, singing […]
nbc15.com
Fundraising breakfast on Madison’s Northside brings Santa to town
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Volunteers with the Madison Northside Business Association served up countless pancakes and endless smiles to Northside community members Saturday while supporting area food pantries. Returning in person to the Esquire Club on Sherman Ave., kids were able to visit with Saint Nick at MNBA’s Breakfast with Santa...
Rockford’s Bennie’s Cleaners doubles as premier art venue
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vision to turn a portion of a longtime Rockford business into a premier event space is being realized downtown. Bennie’s Cleaners has been the unofficial epicenter of ArtScene for more than 25 years. Former owner Larry Sheets, who bought the dry-cleaning business from Bennie Callea in 1986, showed art in […]
MyStateline.com
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
MyStateline.com
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
Goodman Center hosts Crafty Fair to support local businesses
MADISON, Wis. — Over 100 local vendors set up shop on Saturday at the Goodman Center for The Crafty Fair. The event began in 2009 and has grown to bring together all kinds of artists and crafters from southern Wisconsin, selling hand-crafted items like artwork, candles, jewelry and more. “This year we are topping out at 135 vendors. So, three...
nrgmediadixon.com
People of All Ages Enjoyed the Sights and Sounds of the Christmas Season During the Dixon Christmas Walk
Downtown Dixon Friday night was a mass of people who came there to have fun and celebrate the Christmas season. It was the return of the Dixon Christmas Walk. Revelers enjoyed the many sights and sounds of the night. Storeowners also enjoyed the evening as most all of them had a steady stream of people coming in and out of their stores.
WIFR
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
Buffalo Grove murders: Friends raise money to send remains of mother, 2 daughters to family
Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia were found dead last week, along with Kisliak's husband and his mother.
Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire
On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
MyStateline.com
A very cold and breezy Saturday
Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
rockrivercurrent.com
Cucina di Rosa’s cannolis made ‘the old-fashion way’ may still be sold after the restaurant’s closure
ROCKFORD — Inside Cucina di Rosa, you can find Rose Mary Leggio hand-rolling cannolis the same way they were made in her hometown of Sambuca di Sicilia almost a century ago. It’s a recipe her grandmother got from a baker in the Sicilian village, and Leggio commits to making the shells one-by-one rather than using stainless steel rollers or other devices.
Pop-Up Craft Fair Coming To Popular Rockford Shopping Center
The Edgebrook Center is thrilled to announce its Last-Minute holiday pop-up is back again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Last-Minute Market is a free, indoor arts and crafts pop-up event happening just two weeks before Christmas. Local artists, crafters, and bakers offer last-minute gift options while giving shoppers the convenience and excitement of shopping, dining, and supporting local businesses this holiday season.
nbc15.com
Crews respond to Christmas tree fire in Township of Dekorra, remind public to water trees often
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews responded to a Christmas tree fire in the Township of Dekorra early Saturday morning. Poynette/Dekorra Fire and EMS responded to a single family residence on Tipperary Road in Dekorra just before 4 a.m. after a responder on scene confirmed they could see smoke. Units...
Channel 3000
Find unique, artistic gifts for everyone on your list at 17 local holiday markets
“Support local” is probably a phrase you hear a lot this time of year. Purchasing holiday gifts from local artisans and makers is a great way to give back to the community. It keeps money circulating locally (which will inevitably benefit you!) and maintains the vibrancy of the local arts scene. Plus, what’s more festive than feeling like you’re shopping directly from Santa’s North Pole workshop? Mark your calendar for these opportunities to support local artists, community causes and craftspeople at holiday markets popping up around town.
WIFR
Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ returns to Beloit in December
Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and holiday drinks can go a long way. Lucy’s, Truk’t, Velvet buffalo and Merrill & Houston’s are among the seven Geronimo Hospitality Group hotels and restaurants in Rock County stirring up some holiday spirits for cocktails for a cause. There are different festive cocktails to try all month long; and with all drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka sold, one dollar will be donated to the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
MyStateline.com
Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport …. A Freeport discount store...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Unknown Scene near S Beloit/Beloit
I do not know the details of this scene. I saw several officers out with a subject on foot,. On the Beloit side of the bridge on Blackhawk blvd. It is unknown what happened. I saw first responders and just filmed. P.S. Turn your volume down. SEE IT, SNAP IT,...
Q985
Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0