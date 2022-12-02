Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
MedicalXpress
New genetic culprit suspected in the onset of pancreatic cancer
New research out of VCU Massey Cancer Center points to the inactivation of a previously unidentified gene as a likely culprit in the development of pancreatic cancer. Recently published in Cell Reports, the findings could alter the scientific understanding of this deadly disease and inform the establishment of novel treatments.
curetoday.com
Researchers Hope a New Drug Can Help Overcome Immunotherapy Resistance in Metastatic Cancers
A recently launched clinical trial of NTX1088 will determine if the novel drug can help overcome immune checkpoint inhibition resistance in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The first patient has been dossed in a phase 1 clinical trial of NTX1088 — both alone and in combination with...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
First Coast News
Common signs & symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer and how to detect it early (FCL Nov. 22, 2022)
Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and is on track to becomes the second leading cause. The five-year survival rate is just 11%. The disease is typically diagnosed late when it has spread. With no standard early detection test, it is important to recognize the common signs and symptoms, especially those individuals with a family history and other risk factors of the disease. This may lead to earlier diagnosis, providing more treatment options such as surgery.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
technologynetworks.com
Levels of a Protein in the Blood Increase Before Diagnosis of Pancreatic Cancer
In some people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, levels of a particular substance in their blood can be seen to start rising slowly as early as two years before the cancer was diagnosed. This is the finding of a study at Umeå University, Sweden. This raises the possibility for future research to find ways to detect the dreaded cancer earlier.
Dr. Mitra: Pancreatic cancer is a silent killer; here's what you need to know
Support local journalism. A digital subscription is incredibly affordable and makes you the most informed person around. Click here and subscribe today. Pancreatic cancer is a lethal disease rarely detected at an early stage. It is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. It is estimated...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
Zacks.com
Oncolytics (ONCY) Up on Lead Drug Securing 2nd FDA Fast Track Tag
ONCY - Free Report) surged 20.5% on Dec 1 after management announced that the FDA granted a second fast-track designation to its lead pipeline drug, pelareorep, in pancreatic cancer indication. The FDA granted the designation to pelareorep combined with Roche’s (. RHHBY - Free Report) PD-L1 inhibitor Tecentriq (atezolizumab)...
Dear Doctor: What is follicular lymphoma, and do I need to treat it immediately?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman who was recently diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, stage 3A. It was discovered on a CAT scan when I went to the ER for diverticulitis. I have no symptoms. The doctor did a biopsy to confirm, and I had a PET scan as well. I feel good otherwise. I am only on blood pressure and cholesterol medications.
curetoday.com
Does Dry Shampoo Pose a Possible Cancer Risk?
Dry shampoo has been my go too when I was unable to shower, but a recent recall alert regarding a cancer-causing ingredient made me rethink the convenience associated with the product. Today I received a notification on my cell phone. Lately, I receive so many, I barely pay attention to...
MedicalXpress
Deferiprone not beneficial for newly diagnosed Parkinson's disease
For patients newly diagnosed with Parkinson disease, deferiprone is associated with worse scores in measures of parkinsonism, according to a study published in the Dec. 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. David Devos, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Lille in France, and colleagues conducted a phase...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Health Highlights: Dec. 5, 2022
Shingles ups odds for heart attack, stroke by almost 30%. Luckily, getting a shingles vaccine guards against the condition and thereby may also protect against heart issues. Read more Vicious cycle: Epilepsy seizures can prompt more epilepsy seizures. Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells. These changes predispose the brain to have more seizures, researchers said. Read more ...
A Gene Therapy for Hemophilia That Costs $3.5 Million Gets FDA Approval
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People with one form of the genetic blood disorder hemophilia now have a one-time treatment with a $3.5 million price tag. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the new gene therapy Hemgenix on Nov. 22. Soon after, drugmaker CSL Behring revealed its cost.
targetedonc.com
FDA Considers BLA for I/ONTAK for the Treatment of Persistent or Recurrent CTCL
The FDA will conduct a regular review of the application submitted for approval of I/ONTAK in patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The FDA has accepted the biologics license application for denileukin diftitox (I/ONTAK; E777), a potential treatment option of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The FDA plans to decide on the BLA by September 28, 2022.1.
neurologylive.com
Mirtazapine and Carbamazepine Fail to Demonstrate Clinical and Cost Effectiveness as Alzheimer Agitation Treatments
Over a 12-week treatment period, investigators found no significant differences in mean Cohen Mansfield Agitation Inventory scores between mirtazapine and placebo, with similar rates in adverse events. Findings from the SYMBAD trial (NCT03031184) suggested that mirtazapine, an antidepressant commonly prescribed for Alzheimer disease (AD) agitation, is not clinically effective or...
