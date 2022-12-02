Read full article on original website
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Ground Rockets in NIVC Second Round
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Fifth-year senior Merry Gebel posted 13 kills and junior Livi Weidmann added 12 as Western Carolina swept Toledo in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Liberty Arena. The Catamounts won by scores of 25-14, 30-28, and 25-22. WCU improves to 20-12 overall and will host Southern Miss (20-11) in the NIVC quarterfinals on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Ramsey Center. Toledo ends its season at 19-13.
catamountsports.com
Catamount Volleyball Tops Liberty in First Round of NIVC Tournament
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Junior Livi Weidmann and sophomore Bailey Hartsough both recorded 11 kills and junior Eden Punch matched a career-high 11 blocks as Western Carolina earned a 3-1 win over Liberty in the first round of the NIVC Tournament inside Liberty Arena on Saturday afternoon. After dropping the opening set 25-15, the Catamounts won the match by sweeping the next three 25-21, 25-16, and 25-19. WCU improves to 19-12 overall and advances to face the winner of Clemson and Toldeo in the second round on Sunday at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required). For ticket information for the matches in Lynchburg, Va., please CLICK HERE. Liberty ends the season at 23-9.
UVA Women's Basketball Moves to 10-0 With Blowout Win Over UNCW
McKenna Dale scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 78-36 win over Seahawks
Report: Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell accepts job at Liberty University
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University football coach Jamey Chadwell has accepted a position at Liberty University in Virginia, according to a report by Pete Thamel with ESPN. Reports said that Chadwell waited to make his final decision until after the Sun Belt game, which resulted in CCU’s loss to the Troy Trojans on […]
Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
WSLS
Hilltoppers deep postseason run ends in state semifinals against Kettle Run
LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass hadn’t reached the state semifinals in 27 years but that changed after the Hilltoppers won their first Region 4D title over Salem. While the team entered the Class 4 state semifinals with lots of momentum, it wasn’t quite ready for an undefeated Kettle Run team.
WSLS
Encouragement cards for UVA shooting survivors in Salem
SALEM, Va. – WSLS 10 chats with Lindsay Gill a lady collecting cards for UVA shooting survivors Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Gill has strong ties to the university, and the players. Saturday at the Old Salem Brewing from 12 p.m. to 2p.m. Gill is asking for positivity cards.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: West Salem Diner
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday we highlighted a brand-new restaurant in Salem called the West Salem Diner. The building that houses the diner has a rich history and...
ashevilleblade.com
The destruction of Asheville Primary
A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
WSLS
Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
thenewsprogress.com
Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts Encourages All Residents to Get Vaccinated for the Flu
DANVILLE, Va. – In advance of National Influenza Vaccination Week December 5-9, the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside health districts reminds everyone six months and older to get their annual influenza (flu) vaccine. With flu activity elevated nationally, Virginia is currently seeing very high levels of the influenza virus. In fact,...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District: Road work, maintenance schedule for the coming week
Work scheduled on road construction and maintenance projects in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
WSET
Signs You Should Get Your Heat Pump Checked
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Davis Heating and Cooling can help you keep your bills under control this winter just with a simple check of your heat pump. Emily found out what you need to look for and how Davis can help you with most any issue!
