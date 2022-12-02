LYNCHBURG, Va. – Junior Livi Weidmann and sophomore Bailey Hartsough both recorded 11 kills and junior Eden Punch matched a career-high 11 blocks as Western Carolina earned a 3-1 win over Liberty in the first round of the NIVC Tournament inside Liberty Arena on Saturday afternoon. After dropping the opening set 25-15, the Catamounts won the match by sweeping the next three 25-21, 25-16, and 25-19. WCU improves to 19-12 overall and advances to face the winner of Clemson and Toldeo in the second round on Sunday at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required). For ticket information for the matches in Lynchburg, Va., please CLICK HERE. Liberty ends the season at 23-9.

1 DAY AGO