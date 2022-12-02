Read full article on original website
racer.com
HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour underway
The 2022 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour is underway at Sebring International where four different Run Groups of vintage and historic sports cars from the last 60-plus years will compete in a non-stop rotation of races until Midnight EST. The overall HSR Classic 12 Hour winners will be determined after a fourth and final round for all four Run Groups beginning at 11 a.m. EST on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Sport shows support for Gibbs family at NASCAR Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NASCAR community showed its support Thursday at the NASCAR Awards for the Gibbs family, grieving the death of Coy Gibbs on Nov. 6. During his interview on stage, car owner Joe Gibbs thanked the NASCAR industry for its support. (The NASCAR Awards show airs at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on Peacock).
Denny Hamlin Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Reason Cup Series Teams Are Interested in Competing in Races Outside NASCAR
Denny Hamlin candidly admitted that Cup Series teams are interested in racing outside of NASCAR and offered a surprising reason why. The post Denny Hamlin Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Reason Cup Series Teams Are Interested in Competing in Races Outside NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
American Legion to be primary sponsor for CGR No. 10
The American Legion will increase its involvement with Chip Ganassi Racing and become the primary sponsor of the No. 10 Honda driven by 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou. The expanded relationship which began in 2021 is designed to serve three initiatives, starting with the ongoing promotion of the...
RideApart
Giacomo Agostini Issues Scathing Rebuke Of Modern-Day MotoGP
Grand Prix motorcycle racing has come a long way over the last 73 years. From the Gilera glory days to MV Agusta’s reign, from the two-stroke golden era to modern-day MotoGP, the series only continues to push teams and manufacturers to the bleeding edge. Technology has made the sport safer over the decades, but it also increases speeds—and the inherent dangers.
Hailie Deegan’s future in NASCAR receives a big update
Hailie Deegan's ride for the 2023 season is not finalized; however, there has been a major update on Deegan's future in NASCAR this week.
Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife
Kyle Busch attended the NASCAR Awards banquet and shared a special moment and smooth move he made on his wife, Samantha, as they entered the venue. The post Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
20 dazzling red carpet photos of drivers at the 2022 NASCAR Awards
The 2022 NASCAR Awards were Thursday night in Nashville — although the event won’t air until Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The sport’s top drivers traded their fire suits for tuxedos and dazzled on the red carpet before the big night officially began. While the...
Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event
Alana Uriell was sat inside the top-20 of the LPGA Q-Series, but was disqualified after informing officials she had signed for a wrong score following the second round
CBS Sports
NASCAR Awards 2022: How to watch, stream, preview for the year-end champion's banquet
With the racing season now over and the holiday season in full swing, there was only one thing left to be done in NASCAR for 2022: honor the sport's newly-crowned and reigning champions and look ahead to 2023 with a night of celebration and recognition in Music City. NASCAR's annual...
racer.com
All-new Pfaff lineup for IMSA GTD PRO title defense
With Porsche factory drivers Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, and Felipe Nasr shifted to the new Porsche Penske Motorsport IMSA GTP program, Pfaff Motorsports will welcome a fresh lineup to its defending IMSA GTD PRO effort with the arrival of full-timers Patrick Pilet and Klaus Bachler, and the returning Laurens Vanthoor for enduros in the No. 9 911 GT3 R.
Shelby Wipes The Floor With McLaren
If you haven’t noticed, Mustangs have been getting pretty fast recently. Their performance in the past could be described as subjective but nowadays almost everyone agrees that these are some of the best bang for buck performance cars out there today. One model which is particularly good at showing that off is the Shelby GT500 , a car wash suitable for dedicated tractors racing pants. Don’t believe it? Just look at how this race went between the Shelby and one of the world's fastest super cars.
William Byron Upped His Cup Series Game by Branching Out
William Byron raced extensively mid-week in 2022, and it translated into a strong Cup Series playoff run after a mixed regular season. The post William Byron Upped His Cup Series Game by Branching Out appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
GS champs Brynjolfsson and Hindman moving up to GTD with Wright Motorsports
This year’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge champions Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman will move to the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in a GT Daytona entry with Wright Motorsports in 2023. After winning the MPC title at Road Atlanta earlier this year, Brynjolfsson expressed his interest, and all but...
racer.com
IMSA brings back traditional qualifying format for Rolex 24
After two years of experimenting with 100-minute qualifying races the week before the Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA is returning to its regular qualifying format for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener for 2023. Qualifications for the 61st running of the twice-around-the-clock endurance race will continue to be held on...
NBC Sports
NEOM McLaren Racing Formula E and Ian James set to race ahead of electric motorsports’ curve
As Formula E enters their ninth season and McLaren Racing is set to compete in last year’s championship winning car, Ian James is passionate about pushing electric motorsports forward at a critical stage as race technology begins surpassing that of the street cars. Last week’s announcement that Jake Hughes...
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Ganassi adds another Kiwi in Armstrong to IndyCar lineup
Marcus Armstrong was a Scott Dixon fan his entire life and when he was 8, the aspiring young racer asked his fellow New Zealander to autograph a helmet visor that he hung on his bedroom wall. Next year, Armstrong will be Dixon’s teammate. Armstrong on Friday was named the fourth IndyCar driver in the Chip Ganassi Racing lineup and will pilot the No. 11 next season on road and street courses. A driver for the five oval races on the 17-race schedule will be named later. The No. 11 is essentially the No. 48 that seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson drove the last two seasons, with Chip Ganassi making the change to run four cars numbered in sequential order. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson drives the No. 8, six-time champion Dixon drives the No. 9, and 2020 IndyCar champion Alex Palou drives the No. 10.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Stenhouse Jr. on JTG Daugherty’s 2023 prospects
“This is a boutique race team,” says Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of the JTG Daugherty Racing organization, his home in the NASCAR Cup Series. “That’s what I call it. Everybody is tight-knit. We don’t have a ton of people working on our car, but we have really good ones. We are ready to fight for it in 2023.”
wrestleview.com
