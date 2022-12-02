ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deion Sanders To Become The Next Head Coach Of The Colorado Buffaloes

According to multiple reports, Deion Sanders will be the next head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes. Sanders confirmed that he had been offered the job earlier this week. On December 2, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed that “support staff has been seen preparing material for Sanders’ hire.” The former NFL star is expected to appear at the university this weekend.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says blowout loss to Lions was 'embarrassing'

The young Jacksonville Jaguars are still trying to figure out how to play at a consistently high level. Following their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, the Jags went to Detroit and got destroyed, losing 40-14. "It's embarrassing, honestly, what we put out there in such a...
Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

David Bakhtiari's season of redemption met an unexpected interruption Friday. The offensive tackle underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced. Bakhtiari tweeted an explanation Friday afternoon, telling his followers he thought he may have strained his abdomen and brought up...
NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season

5-7 WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago) WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit) WHERE: NRG Stadium (Houston) WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS. JETS. QB Zach Wilson. TE Jeremy Ruckert. S Ashtyn Davis. WR Jeff Smith. RB Michael Carter. CB...
John Bates | My Cause My Cleats

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)
College Football Playoff: NFL draft takeaways from semifinal matchups reveal

The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its final rankings on Sunday, with Ohio State replacing USC in the top four after the Trojans' loss to Utah in Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game. The national semifinal matchups, which will be held on Dec. 31:. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan (No. 2) vs. TCU...
NFL teams doing homework on Jim Harbaugh as potential head coaching candidate

After he interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching job last winter, Jim Harbaugh said he was closing the door on a possible return to the NFL. The NFL, it seems, isn't ready to close the door on Harbaugh. Sources say multiple NFL teams have been doing background work recently on...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, likely out for season

Matthew Stafford's placement on the injured reserve Saturday guaranteed the quarterback would miss at least four games, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters following a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks that Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the year due to a spinal cord contusion. NFL Network...
Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) hopes to return in two weeks

The Rams have placed so many of their stars on injured reserve this season, with quarterback Matthew Stafford being the latest on Saturday afternoon. All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, however, has no plans to join Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Joe Noteboom and others with that designation. Sources said Donald...
Stanford, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman have mutual interest

Stanford University has its eyes on Greg Roman, sources say, and the Ravens' offensive coordinator is considered to be a top candidate for its vacant head coaching job. The school that is looking to replace longtime head coach David Shaw, who recently stepped down after 12 seasons, believes the interest is mutual.
Salary cap for 2023 NFL season could exceed $220 million, but questions remain

The NFL's salary cap could hit a record high of more than $220 million per club in 2023. But unknowns regarding revenue from new TV deals and the payouts of player benefits deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic leave the final cap number clouded a little more than three months from the start of the league year and free agency next March, per sources.

