Deion Sanders To Become The Next Head Coach Of The Colorado Buffaloes
According to multiple reports, Deion Sanders will be the next head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes. Sanders confirmed that he had been offered the job earlier this week. On December 2, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed that “support staff has been seen preparing material for Sanders’ hire.” The former NFL star is expected to appear at the university this weekend.
NFL
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says blowout loss to Lions was 'embarrassing'
The young Jacksonville Jaguars are still trying to figure out how to play at a consistently high level. Following their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, the Jags went to Detroit and got destroyed, losing 40-14. "It's embarrassing, honestly, what we put out there in such a...
Panthers to release Baker Mayfield after acquiring him in offseason: report
Baker Mayfield's time with the Carolina Panthers is reportedly over as the team is set to release him Monday with a logjam at quarterback.
Clemson losing another defensive lineman to NFL?
One of the Tigers' defensive linemen that was considering returning for one more year has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's senior bowl. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro accepted the (...)
NFL
Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears
David Bakhtiari's season of redemption met an unexpected interruption Friday. The offensive tackle underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced. Bakhtiari tweeted an explanation Friday afternoon, telling his followers he thought he may have strained his abdomen and brought up...
NFL
NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season
5-7 WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago) WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit) WHERE: NRG Stadium (Houston) WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS. JETS. QB Zach Wilson. TE Jeremy Ruckert. S Ashtyn Davis. WR Jeff Smith. RB Michael Carter. CB...
NFL
John Bates | My Cause My Cleats
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)
NFL
College Football Playoff: NFL draft takeaways from semifinal matchups reveal
The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its final rankings on Sunday, with Ohio State replacing USC in the top four after the Trojans' loss to Utah in Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game. The national semifinal matchups, which will be held on Dec. 31:. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan (No. 2) vs. TCU...
NFL
2020 QB class showing all-time potential in Year 3; San Francisco 49ers have frightening upside
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- The most terrifying team in the NFL right now isn't the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills or Dolphins. But first, a look at one QB draft class...
NFL
Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton expected to play vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Both Humphrey and Hamilton have been declared active for the game. Humphrey tweaked his ankle during Baltimore's Week 12 loss to the Jaguars, but...
NFL
NFL teams doing homework on Jim Harbaugh as potential head coaching candidate
After he interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching job last winter, Jim Harbaugh said he was closing the door on a possible return to the NFL. The NFL, it seems, isn't ready to close the door on Harbaugh. Sources say multiple NFL teams have been doing background work recently on...
NFL
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points, 21-19, Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started...
NFL
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, likely out for season
Matthew Stafford's placement on the injured reserve Saturday guaranteed the quarterback would miss at least four games, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters following a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks that Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the year due to a spinal cord contusion. NFL Network...
NFL
Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) hopes to return in two weeks
The Rams have placed so many of their stars on injured reserve this season, with quarterback Matthew Stafford being the latest on Saturday afternoon. All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, however, has no plans to join Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Joe Noteboom and others with that designation. Sources said Donald...
NFL
Stanford, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman have mutual interest
Stanford University has its eyes on Greg Roman, sources say, and the Ravens' offensive coordinator is considered to be a top candidate for its vacant head coaching job. The school that is looking to replace longtime head coach David Shaw, who recently stepped down after 12 seasons, believes the interest is mutual.
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with New York Giants brass Thursday. "We had dinner with him last night," coach Brian Daboll said Friday. "We had a good visit. Really,...
NFL
Salary cap for 2023 NFL season could exceed $220 million, but questions remain
The NFL's salary cap could hit a record high of more than $220 million per club in 2023. But unknowns regarding revenue from new TV deals and the payouts of player benefits deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic leave the final cap number clouded a little more than three months from the start of the league year and free agency next March, per sources.
