wtva.com
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
breezynews.com
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
Former Arkansas, Ole Miss Coach Speaks Honestly on Hugh Freeze
Call Auburn's hire of former Rebels, Flames coach act of desperation
First look at bowl opponent Texas Tech
Ole Miss will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wed., Dec. 28, in the Tax Act Texas Bowl to be played at BRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels, from the SEC, finished the season with an 8-4 overall record. Texas Tech brings a 7-5 mark into the game. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze reportedly poaching offensive assistant coach from SEC team
Hugh Freeze appears to have found his offensive line coach. Jake Thornton from Ole Miss is reportedly heading to Auburn. Thornton told Rebels he is leaving for AU, per David Johnson of 247Sports. Thornton was at Ole Miss for 2 seasons with no connection to the Freeze era in Oxford.
desotocountynews.com
All-state football team selections announced
Players from Southaven, DeSoto Central, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant are mentioned on the Mississippi High School Football Coaches All-State teams announced during the state championships this weekend in Hattiesburg. All-state teams were selected in voting by the coaches across the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of...
Column: Can Jaxson Dart make a Corral-like leap in year two under Lane Kiffin?
Before I try to dissect this unique comparison, let me just start out by saying these are two completely different players. Jaxson Dart is trying to be the next Jaxson Dart, not the next Matt Corral. The surface level connection between the two is that they’ve both come from California...
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win
Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday. After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year. "Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]....
Lane Kiffin Retweets Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas' Transfer Portal Announcement
Is Lane Kiffin recruiting another Mississippi State receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal?
therebelwalk.com
Fast Start Proves Too Much for Men’s Basketball at Memphis, 68-57
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Release) Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15...
Family of Southaven Walmart shooter reacts to death penalty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Abram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time after Abram was sentenced to death. A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence. Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled […]
thelocalvoice.net
Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy Gains New Chair, Member
Thames to lead Ole Miss Women’s Council for the next two years. The Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy, a scholarship program at the University of Mississippi, has welcomed a new chair and a new member to further its mission to nurture student leadership, philanthropy and mentoring. Suzan...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in...
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
astate.edu
University Community Mourns Passing of Dr. David Cox, Emeritus Faculty
JONESBORO – The university community extends sympathy to the family, friends and former colleagues of Dr. David W. Cox, who died Tuesday. Cox lived in Oxford, Miss. Cox joined Arkansas State University’s faculty in 1992 as a department chair and one of the first professors for the Doctor of Education in educational leadership program, which was the institution’s first doctoral degree. He also taught in the Center for Excellence in Education, a division of the College of Education and Behavioral Science.
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex. Friends of the victim, Jimmie “Jay”...
Man accused of killing University of Mississippi graduate released on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee was released on bond. Timothy Herrington, Jr., who was also a student at the university at the time, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder two weeks after Lee was reported missing on July 8. Lee was […]
wtva.com
Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
desotocountynews.com
Murder investigation underway in Tippah County
A murder investigation is underway in Tippah County after a body was found in Pine Grove on Friday. A body was found on County Road 600 approximately two miles from Pine Grove School. Neither Tippah County Sheriff’s Office or the coroner’s office have released any information about the homicide as...
localmemphis.com
Southaven clinic becomes the first in the Mid-South to offer aesthetics for skin care, weight loss
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Revolutionary new skin care tech at a Southaven clinic may help with weight loss as well. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley caught up with Delta Medical to see how the Aquafirme works. “This is special because it combines a vibrating affect along with our bicarbonate exfoliation,"...
